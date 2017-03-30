WWE Wrestlemania Top 5 fun facts; Three superstars share the record for most defeats

WrestleMania 33 will feature Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton and much more. (Source: WWE) WrestleMania 33 will feature Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton and much more. (Source: WWE)

The thirty-third annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event is almost upon us and like every year it is gathering a lot of excitement. As a sold-out crowd descends upon the Orlando Citrus Bowl for WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, we bring you five fun facts from the history books of the grandest stage of them all.

Three Superstars share the record for most WrestleMania defeats

With their respective losses at WrestleMania 32, Triple H and Big Show tied Shawn Michaels for the infamous record. Of course, HBK suffering 11 losses didn’t stop him from earning the moniker “Mr. WrestleMania.”

The WrestleMania attendance record is 101,763

More than 100,000 WWE fans packed AT&T Stadium in Dallas for WrestleMania 32, topping the 93,173 attendees for WrestleMania III in Pontiac, Mich, and smashing a record that was thought to be unbreakable.

At 4-0, Rob Van Dam is now the WrestleMania undefeated streak leader.

As a result of Brock Lesnar conquering The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, Rob Van Dam now has the most victories without suffering a loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Undertaker can still boast another active 16-year streak, though.

The Phenom has competed at WrestleMania in 16 consecutive years from 2001 through 2016. Kane is right behind him, having fought on The Grandest Stage of Them All in 13 consecutive events dating back to 2003.

The inaugural WrestleMania did not have a WWE Title Match.

While the WWE Title wasn’t up for grabs in 1985, three title matches did occur — the Intercontinental Championship, World Tag Team Championship and classic Women’s Championship.

