WWE Wrestlemania Top 10 fun facts; The Rock won the shortest match in WrestleMania history

The thirty-third annual WrestleMania event is just a day away and like every year the excitement is over the top. As a sold-out crowd descends upon the Orlando Citrus Bowl for WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, we bring you five fun facts from the history books of the grandest stage of them all.

The Fink has participated at every WrestleMania.

WWE’s longest serving employee has appeared at every Showcase of the Immortals to date. In recent years, WWE fans have heard Howard Finkel’s deep voice during the introduction of the WWE Hall of Fame inductees.

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels squared off in WrestleMania’s longest match.

Unsurprisingly, the WrestleMania XII WWE Iron Man Match between Hart and HBK set the record at one hour, one minute, 52 seconds in a marathon battle that needed overtime to decide the winner.

The Rock won the shortest match in WrestleMania history.

The People’s Champion crushed Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32, besting a record set eight years earlier in an ECW Title bout between Kane and Chavo Guerrero Jr.

With five appearances, Trish Stratus has competed at WrestleMania more than any female Superstar.

Stratus made her WrestleMania debut in a Women’s Title Match in her hometown of Toronto at WrestleMania X-8. She bookended her WrestleMania tenure in 2011 alongside Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi & John Morrison.

The Undertaker’s Streak included victories against every member of Evolution.

In addition to defeating Triple H on three occasions, The Deadman also stood tall against Ric Flair (WrestleMania X8), Randy Orton (WrestleMania 21) and Batista (WrestleMania 23).

John Cena is the only Superstar to win WWE and United States Titles at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Cena made his WrestleMania debut by winning the U.S. Championship at WrestleMania XX, then seized the WWE Title one year later. For what it’s worth, only two Superstars — Bret Hart and Daniel Bryan — won both the WWE and Intercontinental Titles at WrestleMania.

Ultimate Warrior is the only Superstar in WrestleMania history to vacate a title.

It’s not entirely his fault, however. Warrior only vacated the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania VI because he won the WWE Championship in the main event, which meant he had to officially end one reign to start the other.

The WWE Championship has changed hands 21 times.

Is there a curse on WWE Champions at WrestleMania? Of the 32 WWE Title Matches to occur at The Showcase of The Immortals, only 11 of them ended with the champion retaining, most recently in 2012.

Nearly 1.4 million fans have attended WrestleMania since its inception in 1985.

Of course, it helps that the number of fans coming to experience The Ultimate Thrill Ride continues to grow. Attendance at WrestleMania has steadily increased from WrestleMania 22 at Chicago’s Allstate Arena to Cowboys Stadium in Dallas a decade later.

As of WrestleMania 32, there have been 381 Superstars to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Tito Santana won the first match in WrestleMania history, while Roman Reigns became the most recent victor more than three decades later. It’s not the easiest club in sports-entertainment to join, but the perks are definitely worth it

