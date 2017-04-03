WWE WrestleMania 33: Undertaker hangs up his gear after Roman Reigns defeat

WWE WrestleMania 33: Roman Reigns struck brutal blows to beat Undertaker in the final match of the night. (Source: WWE) WWE WrestleMania 33: Roman Reigns struck brutal blows to beat Undertaker in the final match of the night. (Source: WWE)

Even as fireworks went up above Camping World Stadium or the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, with Roman Reigns edging Undertaker with one Superman punch after another, one brutal spear after another, the camera panned and focused on the legend of professional wrestling. The Phenom. He laid down in the centre of the ring after suffering massive blows throughout the match – inside the ring and outside – including a spear over the announcer’s table.

As crowd looked on, Undertaker looked to exit the ring before coming back and taking off his gloves, coat, hat and the iconic gear that had come to resonate the Undertaker in the middle of the ring. With the gloves folded carefully, hat on top of the gear, he walked out of the ring. This could very well be the last time he’s been in the WWE ring – be it for the regular shows of Raw and Smackdown or his celebrated WrestleMania.

Before walking back down the ramp, he stops and kissed his wife. On the way back, he paused half way to take in all the adulation and the chants of “Thank you Undertaker” and raises his fist to call for lightning before descending into the mist.

Earlier in the match, the main event, Undertaker started the better of the two delivering some key punches to Reigns to leave the former WWE champion reeling. But soon enough, Reigns took over control despite multiple chokeslams and a tombstone pile driver through a chair. The Big Dog would deliver one spear after another and see Undertaker kick out on each pin attempt. Before it became one too many and the Undertaker couldn’t come back with Reigns throwing everything he had into the pre-win spear.

The loss takes Undertaker’s record at WrestleMania to 23-2.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd