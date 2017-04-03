WWE WrestleMania 33: The Hardy Boyz stage remarkable return with title, watch video

Matt and Jeff Hardy return to a rousing reception at WrestleMania 33. (Source: WWE) Matt and Jeff Hardy return to a rousing reception at WrestleMania 33. (Source: WWE)

They helped build the ladder match, they reveled in it and now on Sunday night, at Camping World Stadium, they won in it – once again. At WrestleMania 33, The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE ring and what better stage and place to return to than at the grandest show of ’em all?

With Cesaro & Sheamus, Enzo and Big Cass and The Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) already in the ring, hosts of the night, the New Day came out and had explosive news for everyone involved. The return of the Hardy Boyz had everyone buzzing even though their return was a rumour doing the rounds but always better to see them live in action.

The return had all the shindigs after the rupturous reception had died down somewhat, Matt Hardy raising his arm to rake in all the adulation and then with a Twist of Fate on Gallows. As Karl climbed the ladder in order to go for the title belts hanging above the ring, Matt and him exchange punches at the top of the ladder. Matt tries to take control with face smashes and then a Twist of Fate off the ladder. Jeff climbs the ladder not near the title belts and delivers a lipsmacking Swanton Bomb off the ladder on Sheamus and Cesaro.

This allowed Matt Hardy to climb the ladder and get the win for the Tag Team title.

