WWE WrestleMania 33 Results: Brock Lesnar avenges Goldberg loss, The Undertaker retires after loss

The Undertaker retired after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The Undertaker retired after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The WWE high profile event WrestleMania 33 was held in Orlando. There were mouthwatering match-ups and none disappointed. There was John Cena and Nikki Bell against The Miz and Maryse whereas Triple H had to play Seth Rollins. But the big matches were scheduled for later in the night as The Undertaker took on Roman Reigns. For nostalgia, Goldberg was against Brock Lesnar. And for more nostalgia, The Hardys also returned to WrestleMania. Here are all the results from WrestleMania 33

The Undertaker loses to Roman Reigns

The ending was never great for Undertaker! The Deadman, synonyms to WrestleMania retired from the game after suffering defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns. With a WrestleMania record of 23-2, Taker puts down his gloves!

Naomi defeat Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella and Natalya

In a six women SmackDown Championship, Naomi was the winner. She defeated the other five girls in the WrestleMania six-pack challanege in front of her home crowd. She had to leave her title last month due to injury but got it back.

Brock Lesnar beat Goldberg

Lesnar would have dearly waited for this day. After losing to Goldberg in one minute and 26 seconds at Survivor Series, Lesnar avenged that loss and defeated Goldberg in 4 minutes and 26 minutes in WrestleMania.

Randy Orton beat Bray Wyatt for WWE Championship

Awkward! The former Wyatt family “brothers” were wrestling each other for the WWE Championship and in the end, it was an RKO to finish the match and Orton won his ninth WWE Championship title.

Seth Rollins beat Triple H

This was something Rollins needed to be out of Triple H’s hands. But it was not easy. Rollins had to survive hell in a non-sanctioned match but he managed to and is now free of Triple H.

John Cena and Nikki Bella beat Miz and Maryse

More drama at WrestleMania. More than the match, it was about Cena proposing to Bella, who said yes. They had defeated The Miz and Maryse after Bella completed a double pin on them

The Hardys beat Good Brothers, Realest Guys, and Cesaro & Sheamus, 4-way ladder match

There was a grand reception as Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WrestleMania. It got better as the Hardys won a fatal four-way ladder match. Using their experience from ladder matches, Hardys easily won the Raw Tag team championship

Bayley beat Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax

In her title defence, Bayley had to wrestle three of RAW’s iconic women and she did it in style. In a fatal four-way match, Bayley defended her title by defeating Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Nia Jax

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho

The United States Championship was on line and Owens made it his own. He beat her former friend for the to be the new US champ

AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon

In an epic match that was more about McMahon’s offence where he used most things, it was AJ Styles who won. But it was great fun to watch

Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin

Intercontinental champ Dean Ambrose was in a spot of bother as Corbin dominated the match but it was a late surge from Ambrose that helped him remain the champ

Mojo Rawley wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

National Football League team New England Patriots’ player Rob Gronkowski helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Royal Battle

Neville defeated Austin Aries

Austin was eyeing his first title at WWE with the Cruiserweight championship but Neville had different plans. He easily defeat Austin to win the title

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd