WWE WrestleMania 33 Results: Brock Lesnar avenges Goldberg loss, The Undertaker retires after loss

The WWE high profile event WrestleMania 33 was held in Orlando. There were mouthwatering match-ups and none disappointed. There was John Cena and Nikki Bell against The Miz and Maryse whereas Triple H had to play Seth Rollins. But the big matches were scheduled for later in the night as The Undertaker took on Roman Reigns. For nostalgia, Goldberg was against Brock Lesnar. And for more nostalgia, The Hardys also returned to WrestleMania. Here are all the results from WrestleMania 33
The Undertaker loses to Roman Reigns
The ending was never great for Undertaker! The Deadman, synonyms to WrestleMania retired from the game after suffering defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns. With a WrestleMania record of 23-2, Taker puts down his gloves!
Naomi defeat Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella and Natalya
In a six women SmackDown Championship, Naomi was the winner. She defeated the other five girls in the WrestleMania six-pack challanege in front of her home crowd. She had to leave her title last month due to injury but got it back.
Brock Lesnar beat Goldberg
Lesnar would have dearly waited for this day. After losing to Goldberg in one minute and 26 seconds at Survivor Series, Lesnar avenged that loss and defeated Goldberg in 4 minutes and 26 minutes in WrestleMania.
Randy Orton beat Bray Wyatt for WWE Championship
Awkward! The former Wyatt family “brothers” were wrestling each other for the WWE Championship and in the end, it was an RKO to finish the match and Orton won his ninth WWE Championship title.
Seth Rollins beat Triple H
This was something Rollins needed to be out of Triple H’s hands. But it was not easy. Rollins had to survive hell in a non-sanctioned match but he managed to and is now free of Triple H.
John Cena and Nikki Bella beat Miz and Maryse
More drama at WrestleMania. More than the match, it was about Cena proposing to Bella, who said yes. They had defeated The Miz and Maryse after Bella completed a double pin on them
The Hardys beat Good Brothers, Realest Guys, and Cesaro & Sheamus, 4-way ladder match
There was a grand reception as Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WrestleMania. It got better as the Hardys won a fatal four-way ladder match. Using their experience from ladder matches, Hardys easily won the Raw Tag team championship
Bayley beat Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax
In her title defence, Bayley had to wrestle three of RAW’s iconic women and she did it in style. In a fatal four-way match, Bayley defended her title by defeating Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Nia Jax
Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho
The United States Championship was on line and Owens made it his own. He beat her former friend for the to be the new US champ
AJ Styles defeated Shane McMahon
In an epic match that was more about McMahon’s offence where he used most things, it was AJ Styles who won. But it was great fun to watch
Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin
Intercontinental champ Dean Ambrose was in a spot of bother as Corbin dominated the match but it was a late surge from Ambrose that helped him remain the champ
Mojo Rawley wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
National Football League team New England Patriots’ player Rob Gronkowski helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Royal Battle
Neville defeated Austin Aries
Austin was eyeing his first title at WWE with the Cruiserweight championship but Neville had different plans. He easily defeat Austin to win the title
