WWE WrestleMania 33 Live Results, Online Streaming: Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar; Undertaker vs Roman Reigns and Triple H vs Seth Rollins in key contests

WWE Wrestlemania 33 LIVE: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will be the venue for the WWE Wrestlemania 33. WWE Wrestlemania 33 LIVE: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will be the venue for the WWE Wrestlemania 33.

When it comes to WWE pay-per-view events, nothing comes close to Wrestlemania. Many shows and events have their history and legacy but nothing touches Wrestlemania for its glamour, expectations and sound and show. The matches on offer are unmatched and the attendance too. In the main event of the night, Goldberg takes on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship while ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton has challenged Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship. In yet another key contest, Undertaker will look to keep his defeats tally in Wrestlemania to 1 as he takes on Roman Reigns.

Triple H will go head-to-head against an injury affected and yet someone who has plenty to prove in Seth Rollins. Rollins is recovering from a knee injury and has undergone surgery recently. He was not cleared fit to fight by the medical staff but agreed to take on The Game on the condition that he cannot sue the company in case the “cerebral assassin” injures him or ends his career. Another big event sees Shane McMahon take on crowd favourite AJ Styles. Stay tuned for live updates from Wrestlemania 33.

WWE WrestleMania 33 Live updates:

0323 hrs IST: Aries in discomfort as Neville goes for a red arrow… and he connects! Covers. One. Two. Three. NEVILLE WINS! And defends his Cruiserweight championship.

0322 hrs IST: Aries lockdown Neville into submission. Will the King of Cruiserweight tap out? Noooo. He escapes the submission hold by a blow to the eye.

0319 hrs IST: Neville goes for Rings of Saturn but Aries counters. Aries then hits close line to Neville, but the King of Cruiserweight goes out of the ring and avoids a countdown.

0317 hrs IST: Aries continues to dominate over Neville as he goes for a air-dropkick. But Neville looks to change momentum after monstrous German suplex.

0310 hrs IST: Neville goes for a moon sword but Aries escapes it. Woooohhhhoo…… And then Aries goes for a suicide dive through the rings.

You HAVE to be impressed with the performance of @AustinAries thus far in this #Cruiserweight Title match! #WrestleMania @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/IPbFA4JFDy — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 2 April 2017

0300 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of thirty-third edition of Wrestlemania. Austin Aries will open up against Cruiserweight champion Neville.

Top 10 fun facts; The Rock won the shortest match in WrestleMania history

The Rock crushed Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32, besting a record set eight years earlier in an ECW Title bout between Kane and Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Will the Hardy Boyz make a sensational comeback?

There has been plenty of speculation over the past month over the Return of the Hardy Boyz to WWE. Apart from the cryptic tweets which Matt Hardy has been sending out there are also plenty of other hints which suggests it’s only a matter of time before Broken Matt and Brother Nero are back in WWE.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd