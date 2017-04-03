WWE WrestleMania 33: John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella in the ring, watch video

John Cena got down on one knee to propose to Nikki Bella in front of 75,000 fans. (Source: WWE) John Cena got down on one knee to propose to Nikki Bella in front of 75,000 fans. (Source: WWE)

John Cena popped the question to his girlfriend of more than four years Nikki Bella during WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The 39-year-old Cena, also a Hollywood celebrity, got down on one knee after he and Bella won the mixed tag team match over The Miz and Maryse.

“I have been waiting so long to ask you this. Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, ‘Will you marry me?’,” he asked his lady. After Bella tearfully said yes, the couple shared a sweet embrace and a kiss as the 75,000 strong crowd cheered their approval.

The proposal took Bella by surprise, but Cena’s social media posts leading up to the WrestleMania event hinted at his plans to propose her. “It is such an honour to stand next to the woman I love, @BellaTwins, at @WrestleMania,” he tweeted alongside the pair’s promotional photo. Bella’s sister, Brie, also congratulated the pair, writing “Happy tears!!! They always felt married to me but to see it…wow!!! Welcome to the family @JohnCena.”

A year after undergoing treatment for her injured neck, which needed to get her into the emergency room and out of action for an extended period, the duo had shared plans to get married. Which came true at the biggest wrestling show of them all.

John Cena proposed to girlfriend Nikki Bella tonight during #WrestleMania This Is For John Cena Fan’s 😻 pic.twitter.com/PZ3dtSFtKa — Wrestlemania (@vigneshhari1) 3 April 2017

In the match earlier, Cena and Bella performed their finishing moves at the same time. Cena with the Attitude Adjustment and Bella with the Rack Attack 2.0.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now