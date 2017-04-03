WWE WrestleMania 33: Brock Lesnar exacts Survivor Series revenge over Goldberg, watch video

Brock Lesnar got the win over Goldberg with German suplexes and an F5. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar got the win over Goldberg with German suplexes and an F5. (Source: WWE)

Brock Lesnar finally got his much needed retribution after the mauling he went through at Survivor Series last year. That quick blink-and-you-miss-it loss in just 86 seconds left the Beast Incarnate red faced but he finally got his revenge at the biggest show of them all – WrestleMania. In front of over 75,000 at the Citrus Bowl Arena in Orlando, Lesnar sent Goldberg to Suplex City with not one, not two but ten German suplexes that was enough to undone and exhaust Bill.

Sure the last time the two went head-to-head, at the Survivor Series, the contest, or no contest, was done and dusted inside two minutes. But this time, the two traded more blows and even managed to get out of the ring with Goldberg delivering a massive spear on Lesnar inside the barricade.

Once back in the ring, Goldberg connected with a Jackhammer but Lesnar countered it with an F5 of his own. But Brock couldn’t add more to it as Goldberg added yet another spear to his barrage of blows. With Lesnar already taking lots of suffering, it took him a while to get to his feet. But despite being winded, Lesnar leaped high to avoid another spear. From then on, it was all Lesnar with Goldberg going into the turnbuckle.

After German Suplex number 10, Lesnar landed an F5 and that was enough to earn the pinfall and get the win. A win after that demolition at Survivor Series and after his 2004 loss to Goldberg in the WrestleMania.

The win helped Lesnar to his WWE Universal Championship – the title belonging to WWE Raw.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd