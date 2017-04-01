WWE Wrestlemania 2017, matches, time in IST, when and where to watch on TV, live streaming

WrestleMania 33: What time does it start, when is it, where can I watch it, match card and what TV channel is it on?

The thirty-third annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event is almost upon us and like every year it is gathering a lot of excitement. As a sold-out crowd descends upon the Orlando Citrus Bowl for WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, we bring to you all the details of when and where to watch the grandest stage of them all.

When is WrestleMania 33?

The Wrestlemania match will be played on January 30.

Where will the WrestleMania 33 be held?

The WrestleMania 33 is slated to take place in Orlando, Florida this Sunday

Where can one watch the match live?

The matches will be broadcast live on Ten network. It can also be seen in HD on Ten network HD.

What time does the live coverage start?

The live coverage starts 4:30 AM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at WWE Network. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

The matches at the ultimate thrill-ride includes –

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar in a rivalry that started 13 years ago

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt go head-to-head with Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Triple H takes on Seth Rollins

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs. his former best friend Kevin Owens

A Fatal Four-Way Raw Women’s Championship match between Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match between Alexa Bliss and the entire SmackDown Live women’s roster

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

John Cena and Nikki Bella compete against The Miz and Maryse

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and more.

