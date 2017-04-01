WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match to feature on Wrestlemania main card

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match will be fought between Alexa Bliss and the entire SmackDown Live women’s roster. (Source: WWE) SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match will be fought between Alexa Bliss and the entire SmackDown Live women’s roster. (Source: WWE)

Ahead of Wrestlemania 33, WWE has made a late change to its match card. It has now pushed the SmackDown Women’s Championship match from the kickoff show to the main card.

Initially there were three matches for the two-hour kickoff show (which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET Sunday) which included the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and the Cruiserweight Championship match between Neville and Austin Aries.

But later on, the match no longer stated that it would be on the pre-show, meaning that the main WrestleMania card now features 11 matches. They were also quite a few concerns raised as to why the match should not be on the main card and it seems like WWE finally took note of it.

The Wrestlemania kickoff show also includes a talk show where Renee Young joins WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Shawn Michaels to discuss the events leading up to all the action on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A sold-out crowd will descend upon the Orlando Citrus Bowl for WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania. The matches at the ultimate thrill-ride includes –

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar in a rivalry that started 13 years ago

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt go head-to-head with Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Triple H takes on Seth Rollins

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs. his former best friend Kevin Owens

a Fatal Four-Way Raw Women’s Championship match between Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match between Alexa Bliss and the entire SmackDown Live women’s roster

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

John Cena and Nikki Bella compete against The Miz and Maryse

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and more.

