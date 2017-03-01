WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton challenges Bray Wyatt for WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Randy Orton will be a challenger at WrestleMania. (Source: WWE) Randy Orton will be a challenger at WrestleMania. (Source: WWE)

The build up to WrestleMania is heating up and SmackDown is playing its part. Last week, there was no winner of the contendor’s match as AJ Styles and Luke Harper were tied at the end. But who will challenge WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania?

The answer has become two way. While AJ Styles defeated Harper in singles match to become the number challenger at WrestleMania, Randy Orton has also declared that he is coming for Wyatt’s title at the mega event.

Earlier, Orton had said that he was undecided whether to challenge Wyatt or not. But not after SmackDown. Wyatt came to the WWE Universe and said that he has given Orton the “keys to kingdom” after the former refused to challenge and remaining a servant and Wyatt the master.

Wyatt was talking about how he will beat Styles at WrestleMania but was suddenly left in shock as Orton appeared. Bray was not worried at first as he thought Orton was just being the servant and will follow him. But Orton decided to be the master.

Randy opened up and said he will come for Wyatt and his WWE Championship at WrestleMania and this left the latter in rage but what made him lose his cool was Orton settting Sister Abigail’s resting place on fire.

The WrestleMania WWE title match is going to be one to watch out for as now it has become a three-way contest.

In other show, John Cena went on The Miz but it did not turn out be a good experience. The Miz cut Cena’s microphone and then abused him before granting Cena access to the mic.

But it all went out of hand when Maryse slapped Cena. This did not go well with Nikki Bella who came out and made it equal.

Other results

Becky Lynch defeats Mickie James in a 2-out-of-3 falls match

AJ Styles defeats Luke Harper to become No. 1 Contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania

Dean Ambrose vs Curt Hawkins never occurred; Ambrose calls out Baron Corbin

Dolph Ziggler defeats Apollo Crews in a Chairs Match

