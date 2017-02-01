WWE Smackdown results: AJ Styles beats Dean Ambrose, John Cena’s Elimination Chamber opponents revealed

Like Raw, Smackdown also seems to be bearing the repercussions of whatever happened in the Royal Rumble. The highlights of the the latest Smackdown includes the confrontation between the Wyatt Family and John Cena and the resulting bout between John Cena/Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton. The main event was the fight between AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose.

The Miz had taken up the commentators role in this match. He was constantly criticising his fellow elimination chamber competitor Baron Corbin for getting involved in his match with Ambrose. This seemed to backfire on him when Corbin himself joined the MIz in the commentary box. As the fight progressed, so did the war of words between the Miz and Corbin and it eventually led them to getting physical.

This distracted Ambrose who took both of them out. Styles took advantage and hit Ambrose with the Styles Clash to take him out.

These are the highlights of last night’s Smackdown:

The Wyatt Family confronted John Cena

Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton def. John Cena & Luke Harper

Carmella def. Delilah Dawson

Dolph Ziggler def. Kalisto

Naomi & Becky Lynch def. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

Chaos broke loose before SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha’s open challenge ever began

AJ Styles def. Dean Ambrose

