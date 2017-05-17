WWE SmackDown results: AJ Styles beaten by Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton defeats Baron Corbin

With a little help from the Singh Brothers, Jinder Mahal emerged as the winner against AJ Styles. (Source: WWE) With a little help from the Singh Brothers, Jinder Mahal emerged as the winner against AJ Styles. (Source: WWE)

Kevin Owens took over the highlights reel in this week’s backlash. KO announced that he would be taking over the reel from Chris Jericho due to the latter never going to be around again. He then went on to gloat about being the man who injured Jericho.

AJ Styles then emerged and Owens promised to beat him at Backlash. Styles for his part said that he would bring the US title back to America. Jinder Mahal then emerged and went on to have a bout with Styles. Owens went behind the mic for this one. With a little help from the Singh Brothers, Mahal emerged as the winner.

Randy Orton took on Baron Corbin. Although the Viper won, the Singh Brothers pounced on him and took him down. SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon also announced the six women set to compete at Backlash. The Welcoming Committee stared down Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as they entered the ring. Natalya derided them before signing the contract. Lynch and Naomi threatened the heels.

Smackdown results:

Kevin Owens hosted The Highlight Reel

Jinder Mahal def. AJ Styles

Breezango def. The Colons

The contract was signed for the Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WWE Backlash

Carmella def. Naomi

Randy Orton def. Baron Corbin

