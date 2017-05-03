WWE Smackdown Result: Kevin Owens regains United States title from Chris Jericho

Kevin Owens won the US Championship over former “best friend” Chris Jericho. (Source: WWE) Kevin Owens won the US Championship over former “best friend” Chris Jericho. (Source: WWE)

Chris Jericho, newest member of Smackdown Live, joined Commissioner Shane McMahon in the ring to kickstart the show and he was also joined by AJ Styles – who was gearing up for his US Title opportunity at Team Blue’s upcoming PPV in Backlash on May 21. But before they could have a possible mouth-off, Kevin Owens appeared and stated Jericho would have to win in their title rematch on the night to have any chance of considering WWE Backlash. Things did heat up with Owens insulting Styles but the latter wasn’t going to take it sitting down with a melee ensuing needing intervention of WWE security.

In the last match on the night, Owens and Jericho, once best friends, faced off. In their previous two contests, both of them picked up one win each. And now, to complete the trilogy, a title was on the line. After their previous altercation on the night, AJ Styles was banned from the ring to avoid any involvement.

In the end, Owens prevailed after striking a Pop-up Powerbomb, on his former ally, to reclaim the championship. However, that wasn’t the end of it. The Prizefighter continued to land massive blows on Jericho only for it conclude with Y2J’s throat being stuck into a steel chair and ramming it into the steel post. It meant that the New Face of America was headed out with the title on his waist and the New Face of Smackdown Live being tended to by the medics.

WWE Smackdown Results:

Jinder Mahal def. Sami Zayn

Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English

Carmella & Natalya def. Naomi & Charlotte Flair

Dolph Ziggler def. Sin Cara

Kevin Owens def. Chris Jericho to win the United States Championship

