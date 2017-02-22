WWE SmackDown Results, Videos: 10-man Royal Battle ends in controversy

SmackDown failed to find a winner in 10-man Royal Battle on Tuesday. (Source: WWE) SmackDown failed to find a winner in 10-man Royal Battle on Tuesday. (Source: WWE)

When it comes to WWE, it is rare that the writers put a dull moment. RAW and SmackDown are the two most watched weekly events of WWE. On Tuesday night though, the SmackDown was a little subdued. It had its fair bit of entertainment though. But the biggest was the 10-man Battle Royal. The winner of the battle was choosen to challenge Bray Wyatt at the WrestleMania 33. But there was a controversy as well.

So there were 10 superstars that battled to becomes the number contender to challenge Wyatt at WrestleMania. After sometime, it was only AJ Styles and Luke Harper that were left and both wanted a ticket to WrestleMania. But it turned out that it was not an easy decision to announce the winner.

Both Styles and Harper were involved in controversy as soon as they landed on the floor. It delayed the verdict as there was controversy around who landed first. But it was both. Styles and Harper landed exactly at the same moment, hittin the floor with their feet.

It took SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan to decided the winner. He rushed out with other officials at the ringside. But even he could not decide the winner and eventually declared the match a draw. But he also added that next week, they will find the number one contender who would challenge Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Other results

Naomi relinquished the SmackDown women’s championship

Alexa Bliss defeats Becky Lynch to win the SmackDown women’s championship

American Alpha defeats Breezango

Natalya defeats Nikki Bella in Falls Count Anywhere match

