WWE SmackDown LIVE results: Unlikely alliance of Randy Orton and Luke Harper overcome Bray Wyatt and Eric Rowan, Shinsuke Nakamura debuts

Randy Orton’s time to bask in the vindication of recapturing the WWE Championship from Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania was short. Very short.

Just as the titleholder began to describe his major victory at The Ultimate Thrill Ride, The Reaper of Souls interrupted and challenged The Viper to what he called a House of Horrors Match, intent on reclaiming the title he rightfully believed was promised to him by Sister Abigail herself.

Just as soon as The Viper accepted the match, more immediate horrors took hold in the form of a sudden ambush from Wyatt’s reemerging disciple, Erick Rowan. The two began to beat The Apex Predator down, but Luke Harper rushed out to even the odds, as Wyatt and Rowan retreated.

Still upset over their loss to John Cena & Nikki Bella at The Show of Shows, The Miz & Maryse doubled down on their impersonations of the newly engaged couple. However, just as the “It Couple” prepared to leave, a violinist suddenly began to play on stage and the WWE Universe erupted at the sound of the familiar tune … Shinsuke Nakamura had finally arrived on SmackDown LIVE!

Miz and Maryse quietly left the ring, leaving Nakamura to enter in all his glory and bring the WWE Universe into a state of absolute frenzied euphoria.

In the wake of their hard-hitting affair for the Intercontinental Championship on WrestleMania Kickoff this past Sunday, Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose were back at it on Team Blue, this time in a Street Fight.

In the final moments of a battle of all-out attrition, Corbin was reeling after Ambrose elbow dropped him through a table on the outside, but The Lone Wolf recovered by chucking a chair at The Lunatic Fringe and hitting the End of Days for the win.

Meanwhile, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon addressed the WWE Universe ahead of next week’s “Superstar shake-up,” making it clear that Team Blue was the land of opportunity and that they would welcome any talent to the blue brand. Before Shane could elaborate, however, AJ Styles made his way to the ring and then, surprisingly, Styles said he had something for Shane… a handshake.

Following the chaotic confrontation between the two sides at the beginning of the show, the four – Randy Orton and Luke Harper, Bray Wyatt and Eric Rowan squared off in this mega main event on SmackDown LIVE.

The two sides fought with both vigor and viciousness as the tensions only continued to rise. However, in the end it was Orton & Harper who were able to overcome Wyatt’s mystical antics and put away Rowan with a superkick/RKO from Harper & Orton respectively after The Eater of Worlds took himself out of the equation, ostensibly sacrificing his disciple Rowan.

