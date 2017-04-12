WWE Smackdown Live Results: Superstar Shake-up rocks the blue brand with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

AJ Styles guaranteed himself an upcoming United States Championship opportunity. (Source: WWE) AJ Styles guaranteed himself an upcoming United States Championship opportunity. (Source: WWE)

The Superstar Shake-up continued on SmackDown LIVE, as United States Champion Kevin Owens and his title became part of Team Blue. Right from the start, KO made no secret about the fact that the blue brand was now the Brand-New Kevin Owens Show.

However, he was interrupted by Baron Corbin, AJ Styles and then Sami Zayn. SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan then hit the scene to attempt to sort everything out. He first informed Owens that his United States Title defense against Chris Jericho at WWE Payback was on as planned and whoever won would officially become a member of SmackDown LIVE as the champion.

The “Yes!” Man then doubled down on his proclamations, stating that a post-Payback No. 1 contender would be determined tonight on SmackDown LIVE with Corbin, Zayn and Styles battling in a Triple Threat main event for a future United States Championship opportunity.

With his House of Horrors Match against new Raw Superstar Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback looming, WWE Champion Randy Orton looked to make a statement against Wyatt’s disciple, Erick Rowan, on SmackDown LIVE.

As the two jockeyed for position, however, The Reaper of Souls suddenly appeared on the TitanTron from an undisclosed location. The distraction allowed Rowan to attack The Viper with the steel steps, causing the match to be thrown out. After the bell, Rowan continued his assault on WWE’s Apex Predator in brutal fashion.

Not pleased with the influx of talent on the blue brand via the Superstar Shake-up, Dolph Ziggler arrived ready to voice his discontent. The Showoff wasn’t greeted by a talent who was fresh on the scene due to the Shake-up, but he was indeed met by a Team Blue newcomer, Shinsuke Nakamura!

The Showoff was not amused by Nakamura’s presence and tried to take him out with a superkick, but the attempt was caught by the former two-time NXT Champion, who dropped Ziggler to the mat, causing him to bolt the scene.

AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn went all-out to secure a future United States Title opportunity in the SmackDown LIVE main event. The breathtaking match saw all three Superstars nearly lock up the No. 1 contendership, but Styles prevailed after hitting Zayn with the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

