WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: Randy Orton beats AJ Styles to earn right to fight at WrestleMania 33

Last week on WWE SmackDown, there was a lot of confusion as to who will head to WrestleMania to challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE World Championship. The confusion occured after AJ Styles won the No.1 Title contender match by beating Luke Harper and Randy Orton saying that he is coming after Wyatt’s title as he had won the Royal Rumble. This week, WWE SmackDown decided to have a fight between the two. Prior to SmackDown, AJ Styles had expressed his displeasure about how WWE robbed him of a chance to win the title. But here he was against Orton as SmackDown deiceded to have a fight.

Never before the two had fought and both were very focussed as the two stepped into the ring. And the tension was on top as soon as the fight began for a place in the WrestleMania edition 33.

Some blows exchanged by both and it continued for a long time. None looked to back down but guess who came out on the top in the end? The Viper with an RKO to earn a right to go to WrestleMania. Big moment for him as Orton will be facing none other than his former leader Bray Wyatt for the title.

In another first, John Cena & Nikki Bella teamed up agaisnt James Ellsworth and Carmella. But that was not the main focus of the match. The Cena-Bella pair made little work of their opponents with some great offense. However, the celebrations were cut short as The Miz & Maryse attacked Cena and Bella from behind. The Miz three Cena into the stairs while Bella was smacked into the ringside pole. The Miz and Maryse then attacked Cena and Bella’s character and even celebrated it with a kiss inside the ring.

Other results

Dean Ambrose called out Baron Corbin for the second straight week and got more than he bargained for

Alexa Bliss hosted SmackDown LIVE’s Women’s Division “Blissertation”

Alexa Bliss and Mickie James defeat Becky Lynch & Natalya

