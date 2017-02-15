WWE Smackdown Live: Randy Orton relinquishes title opportunity at Wrestlemania

Randy Orton pledged his allegiance to Bray Wyatt. (Source: WWE) Randy Orton pledged his allegiance to Bray Wyatt. (Source: WWE)

WWE SmackDown Live begun with the new WWE champion Bray Wyatt taking the center-stage and addressing the WWE Universe amidst chants of “you deserve it”.

However, his address was short-lived thanks to an interruption by former titleholder John Cena, while AJ Styles soon joined the party to stake his own claim. Realizing both Superstars have a legit argument, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan opted to transform SmackDown LIVE’s main event into a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship — Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena vs. AJ Styles!

As the night went on, the lunatic fringe, Dean Ambrose was attacked by Baron Corbin at the backstage and The Lone Wolf dragged him out to the ramp. Ambrose tried to fight back, but Corbin’s strength was too much, ultimately hitting him with the Deep Six through electrical equipment, sending sparks flying. It was Corbin’s second attack of retribution this week for Ambrose eliminating him from Sunday’s Elimination Chamber Match.

In other matches tag-team champions American Alpha defeated The Ascensions while the veteran Micky James managed to inflict a defeat on Becky Lynch.

As The road to WrestleMania moved into overdrive, Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship reign was put to the ultimate test in the main event of the evening. However, before the match could begin, Wyatt’s former faithful follower Luke Harper came out and blindsided The Reaper of Souls, putting him at a disadvantage as the contest began.

The three Superstars did not hold back in pursuit of WWE’s most prestigious prize, not hesitating to take chances in attempts of sealing the deal. But in the final moments,Wyatt took advantage of Cena temporarily eliminating Styles and then hit The Cenation Leader with the Sister Abigail for the win.

In addition, Bray Wyatt learned where Randy Orton will stand at The Showcase of the Immortals. Orton pledged to the WWE Champion that as long as he is serving under Wyatt, he won’t face him at WrestleMania and promised his undying allegiance.

Results:

American Alpha defeats The Ascension

Mickie James defeats Becky Lynch

Bray Wyatt wins Triple Threat match by pinfall with Sister Abigail on John Cena, retains the WWE Championship

