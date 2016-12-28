WWE Smackdown Live: John Cena returns to action, issues Royal Rumble challenge

John Cena returned to action in the final WWE Smackdown of 2016. (Source: WWE) John Cena returned to action in the final WWE Smackdown of 2016. (Source: WWE)

John Cena is back! And did he get back to action with a massive announcement. At the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Smackdown Live kicked off with the all-too-familiar music of Cena as the ‘Cenation’ cheered in unison of their favourite superstar. And he immediately got into the thick of things with the new Smackdown brand. He claimed that it was now “My Time is Now” Era and quickly challenged the winner of the triple threat match scheduled for later in the night which saw AJ Styles go up against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin for the title at Royal Rumble!

In the main event with AJ Styles putting his title on the line and with excitement heightened post Cena’s announcement, the audience were privy to a fantastic contest. All three superstars put their body on the line with the prize too big to let go of. But, in the end, Styles proved why he’s held the title for so long as he delivered a Phenomenal Forearm on Corbin and sealed the win by pinning Ziggler who had been struck with a End of Days just seconds prior.

At the conclusion of the contest, Cena made his way down the ring and in somewhat surprising manner, shook hands with The Phenomenal One with the match set for the Royal Rumble in the run up to Wrestlemania.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

American Alpha captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Four Corners Elimination Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch

Dean Ambrose delivered a sneak attack on The Miz backstage

WWE Champion AJ Styles def. Dolph Ziggler & Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat Match

