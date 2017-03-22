WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles and Shane McMahon give WrestleMania preview

Shane McMahon called out AJ Styles in the ring and then laid him on the announcer’s table to connected with a diving elbow. (Source: WWE) Shane McMahon called out AJ Styles in the ring and then laid him on the announcer’s table to connected with a diving elbow. (Source: WWE)

AJ Styles kicked off SmackDown LIVE by slamming into General Manager Daniel Bryan’s office to rub it in his face that he was not fired. Styles then made his way to the ring to officially accept Shane McMahon’s challenge for WrestleMania.

However, that was not the only bombshell the former WWE Champion would drop, as he declared his intention to go back to the parking lot and once again wait for Shane-O-Mac to arrive.

Later on after Baron Corbin too barged into Daniel Bryan’s office demanding Dean Ambrose. However he was instructed to battle with Randy Orton first. But courtesy of a distraction by Dean Ambrose The Lone Wolf was struck with an RKO, as Randy Orton picked up the victory.

Following his match against Baron Corbin, Randy Orton was being interviewed by Renee Young for (wwe . com) backstage when, suddenly the lights began to flicker uncontrollably. The lights went out completely for several moments, and when they went back on, there was a light shining down on The Viper. And just like that there were a sea of individuals in sheep masks, who pounced on Orton. A few moments later, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt came forth out of nowhere and said that burning down The Wyatt Family Compound had changed him and made him stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, throughout SmackDown LIVE, AJ Styles kept waiting in the parking lot for Shane McMahon’s arrival like last week. But to his surprise Shane-O-Mac was already in the ring and inviting Styles to come.

And as soon as Styles stepped into the ring Shane started hitting him and landed a barrage of blows.

The fight spilled to the outside. Herein, McMahon laid AJ Styles on the announcer’s table and connected with a diving elbow from the top rope and sent Styles crashing through the table.

Other Results:

The Usos def. American Alpha to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

John Cena def. Fandango

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch ended in a no contest

