WWE Raw results, videos: Samoa Joe attacks Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar wants last fight with Goldberg

Seth Rollins was attacked by Samoa Joe during RAW. (Source: WWE) Seth Rollins was attacked by Samoa Joe during RAW. (Source: WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble had many rivals coming into the ring. The Monday night RAW saw many confronting each other and more challenges made. But the big one was Seth Rollins and Triple H. After the Tornado tag team match, Triple H appeared in the ring and confronted his protege Rollins, who had tried to get The Game’s attention. The confrontation was where Triple H answered questions about his betrayal of Rollins. He said that Rollins was a “failure” without his support. The 14-time World Champion then gave the shock of the night.

He called first ever two-time NXT champion Samoa Joe unexpectedly. Joe ambushed Rollins from behind and then pulled off a Coquina Cluctch. Triple H just left.

Earlier, Rollins had called out Stephanie McMahon. She did come and explained Rollins some news. She said that Triple H is scared of what he would do to Rollins, and she told Triple H not to do anything. Rollins replied that he has nothing to lose and told Stephanie that Triple H was scared of him as he would end his legacy. Stephanie demanded an apology. Rollins then threatened to invade a board of directors meeting, or the WWE headquarters or perhaps their house. That is when Stephanie dropped the bomb. She said that Triple H is coming to the arena.

In other big news, Brock Lesnar came to the ring with Paul Heyman. But the arena shouted “Goldberg, Goldberg”. Heyman spoke for Lesnar. He said that Lesnar wants a challenges Goldberg for a match at WrestleMania 33. He said that Goldberg is the only person who cracks Lesnar and he wants to settle that record straight. He cited example of The Undertaker at WrestleMania and Ronda Rousey at UFC.

In other results:

Sami Zayn defeated US champion Chris Jericho

Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali

Bayley, Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Rich Swann crashed Neville’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship coronation

Braun Strowman defeated WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks

Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal in a Tornado Tag Team Match

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd