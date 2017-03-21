WWE Raw Results: Undertaker goes down to Roman Reigns, only momentarily

WWE Raw on Monday night saw Undertaker and Roman Reigns clash once again in the run up to their Wrestlemania contest. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw on Monday night saw Undertaker and Roman Reigns clash once again in the run up to their Wrestlemania contest. (Source: WWE)

WWE Raw on Monday night in Brooklyn, New York began with a firing – an expected one at that. Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon and General Manager Mick Foley had been at logger heads over the past few weeks with the show’s ratings dipping and the quality not maintaining the expected requirements of the brand. It didn’t help one bit with Foley taking WWE back to 1999 as he brought out the Socko and had Triple H at the receiving end of it. To make things embarrassing for the legend, Triple H made Foley read a message off of index cards or at least try to before he tore them apart. As he ripped into the power couple, she had his microphone cut off to bring to an end his managerial reign.

In response, Sami Zayn came out to protest the firing but ended up getting a match with Samoa Joe instead for his outburst. Not to be undone by the match, he dove on to The Destroyer even before the match officially began. But that and the energy was not enough to stop the humongous Joe from winning it.

The whole Seth Rollins vs Triple H at Wrestlemania issue is getting tricky for both parties involved. The bad news for Rollins is that he’s not been given the go-ahead by the medics to compete at Wrestlemania. The good news is that Triple H doesn’t give a hoot about the clearance. But it came with a condition – Rollins give up the clause in the contract which allows him to sue WWE if his injury worsens.

In the final contest of the night, Braun Strowman took on Roman Reigns. Strowman was out to exact revenge on the Big Dog after his defeat at WWE Fastlane. But things didn’t go as planed for either of the two men involved. Just as Reigns had recovered after early onslaught, Undertaker emerged in the ring and instead of going after Reigns, took out Strowman instead. This gave Brown the win by disqualification. As Reigns delivered a spear on Undertaker, The Phenom sat upright in typical fashion and stared down as Reigns exited the ring. Things are going to get tasty from here in the run up to their contest at Wrestlemania.

WWE Raw Results:

Samoe Joe def. Sami Zayn

Charlotte Flair def. Dana Brooke

The Brian Kendrick def. TJ Perkins

Nia Jax def. Raw Women’s Champion Bayley to add herself to the Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania

Cesaro & Sheamus def. Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Enzo Amore & Big Cass to retain their place in the Raw Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania

Austin Aries def. Tony Nese

Braun Strowman def. Roman Reigns via Disqualification

