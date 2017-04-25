WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman continues rampage before WWE Payback

WWE Raw saw continued carnage from Braun Strowman. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw saw continued carnage from Braun Strowman. (Source: WWE)

Braun Strowman has been a massive problem for the entire locker room ever since bursting on to the scenes in the past few months. He has taken out superstar after superstar each week and left many bloodied and bruised in the process. Over the past few weeks, the damage has risen and seen Roman Reigns hospitalised and attacked even in the ambulance; broken the ring alongside Big Show while going for a suplex and most recently, that is on Monday night on WWE Raw, Kalisto became his latest victim.

In a first ever dumpster match on Raw, Kalisto came out victorious and that only sparked and enraged Strowman forward. The Monster Among Men suffered a surprise defeat off Kalisto and made his displeasure known to the superstar and the entire WWE Universe. Kalisto got the win after wriggling his way out of a Gorilla Press and dropkicking Strowman into the dumpster. With the win bagged in an innovative and acrobatic manner, the tide changed rather quickly in Strowman’s favour. The beast got up pretty quickly and landed numerous blows on the former United States Champion before putting him in the dumpster and pushing him off the stage. In the process, Kalisto suffered hip and cervical trauma. Another victim of Strowman then – despite a win.

Next up for Strowman is Roman Reigns at WWE Payback and it would be a massive challenge for the latter to stop his charge.

WWR Raw Results:

Raw Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy def. Sheamus

Austin Aries & Gentleman Jack Gallagher def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville & TJ Perkins

Dana Brooke def. Alicia Fox

Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins & Big Cass def. Samoa Joe, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss via Count-out

Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose & Chris Jericho vs. The Miz ended in a No Contest

