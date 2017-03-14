WWE Raw Results: Triple H mangles Seth Rollins’ knee, while HBK returned to warn Roman Reigns

Triple H locked Seth Rollins in an inverted figure-four leglock that left Seth Rollins barely able to stand. (Source: WWE) Triple H locked Seth Rollins in an inverted figure-four leglock that left Seth Rollins barely able to stand. (Source: WWE)

The road to Wrestlemania is well and truly on its way as RAW kicked off in perfect fashion to reiterate that the biggest show is just a couple of weeks away.

The evening kickstarted with Brock Lesnar returning to Raw with Paul Heyman in tow to sing his client’s praises and, once again, prophesize the downfall of Goldberg at The Show of Shows. He did this via the power of mathematics, unveiling what he referred to as “The Theory of WrestleMania Relativity”: F-5 = Lesnar goes up, down goes Goldberg.

Paul Heyman stood by Brock Lesnar’s side as he mocked Goldberg for falling to his client last week. He talked of how The Beast Incarnate will take down Goldberg at WrestleMania. He recalled Lesnar’s losses to Goldberg while talking about the big man’s attack on the universal champ last week boosted his confidence.

Later on the show Kevin Owens reflected on his betrayal of Chris Jericho before a recap video aired. He dismissed Jericho’s friendship as disingenuous. KO explained why he wanted to dethrone Jericho, promising to make him pay for distracting him at Fastlane.

With his title gone and his former best friend put on notice, Kevin Owens is on the warpath headed to KOMania 2, or, as it’s more colloquially known, WrestleMania 33.

However, Kevin Owens then teamed up with Samoa Joe against Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn. The two heavy-hitters were at a surprising disadvantage until Zayn came down bad on a plancha and tweaked his knee. Owens & Joe instantly pounced on Zayn, forcing the ref to throw out the match. And when Jericho came to the rescue of The Underdog From the Underground, they ganged up on him too. Joe held Jericho’s arms while Owens teed off, punctuating the assault with a Pop-up Powerbomb.

However, the biggest surprise of the night came when Roman Reigns, after defeating Jinder Mahal, dared The Undertaker to present himself after the match, but in a shocking twist, he got Shawn Michaels instead.

HBK came to Detroit with words of warning for The Big Dog, who the WWE Hall of Famer claimed was unfocused and unprepared. Reigns responded to “Mr. Wrestle-Frickin’-Mania’s” olive branch with the surprisingly bold promise to end The Phenom’s legendary career, but he barely even got up the ramp before Braun Strowman bowled him over, sending Reigns tumbling in between the ramp and the barricade.

The show had an interesting conclusion as Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon attempted to jump-start General Manager Mick Foley’s business acumen by demanding he pick a Superstar to fire by night’s end. And after a disheartening search all night, The Hardcore Legend finally came up with a solution: He’d fire her!

Of course, not only did that sit badly with Stephanie, but it also sat badly with Triple H, who emerged from behind the curtain to threaten the livelihood of both Foley and his children. The Game demanded Foley vacate the ring, but The Hardcore Legend replied by jamming Mr. Socko down his gullet. Stephanie low-blowed Foley to stop the attack, but before The Game could finish off the embattled GM, Seth Freakin’ Rollins came to the rescue.

Casting aside his crutch and looking none the worse for wear, Rollins successfully took the fight to Triple H, going so far as to expel him from the ring. That is, until The Game grabbed hold of the crutch and whacked away at Rollins’ knee, ultimately locking The Architect in an inverted Figure-Four Leglock that left Rollins barely able to stand.

Other Results:

Sasha Banks def. Dana Brooke

The Brian Kendrick & Tony Nese def. Akira Tozawa & TJ Perkins

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus ended in a No Contest

Austin Aries def. Ariya Daivari

Big Show def. Titus O’Neil

Raw Women’s Champion Bayley def. Nia Jax via Disqualification

