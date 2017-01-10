WWE Raw: Shawn Michaels, Undertaker return; The Deadman makes huge announcement

WWE Raw saw the return of the Phenom with a big announcement. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw saw the return of the Phenom with a big announcement. (Source: WWE)

With return of Goldberg on last week’s Monday Night Raw, the festivities of big names continued into the second week of the new year. Then Bill Goldberg crashed the Kevin Owens show and made his intentions of making an impact at the Royal Rumble clear. Working with Roman Reigns, he delivered a Spear on Braun Strowman.

On this week’s Raw, though, Shawn Michaels was a ‘definite’ name to appear. As his music blared in the New Orleans arena, the crowd went bonkers. He would go on to pronounce that he’s not entering the Royal Rumble match as Goldberg was but spoke about his upcoming movie ‘The Resurrection of Gavin Stone’ that releases on January 20 before being interrupted by Rusev, Jinder Mahal and Lana. Rusev would push HBK into adding Lana as part of the movie but with the Bulgarian not understanding the semantics of show-business, Big Cass and Enzo Amore would enter the picture and mock the trio.

This would rage Rusev and he would send in his understudy Mahal in to face Cass. But with Rusev – who called himself “The Bulgarian George Clooney” – getting too involved in the matters, Shawn Michaels chose to step in by delivering a Sweet Chin Music to roll back time and allow Cass to go for the win.

There would be more drama in store as far as legends from the yesteryear were concerned. At the beginning of the show, Stephanie McMahon was evaluating manager Mick Foley’s performance before being interrupted. However with the show progressing and no sign of the much rumoured return of The Undertaker, the waiting game from Steph seemed to be over. With Foley in the ring and ratings for the signature show dropping, the Hardcore Legend was moments away from being given the sack before the bell – or the gong – rang. The music struck, the arena went dark and the smoke bellowed, the return of the Phenom was real. He would enter the ring and state he listened to no man or woman and was throwing his into the ring for the Royal Rumble – thus joining confirmed participation of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Strowman and Chris Jericho.

The show wasn’t done. Later in the night, an already injured Reigns was slated to face the combination of Jericho and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship. Despite Reigns’ desperate attempts to have the duo caught by surprise, three Superman Punches and a Spear to Jericho, the inevitable was only getting delayed. The tables were turned with a powerbomb and two Codebreakers, the pinfall made it official. Chris Jericho was the new United States Champion!

WWE Raw Results:

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman ended in a Double Count-out

Jack Gallagher def. Drew Gulak

Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal

Neville def. Lince Dorado

Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus def. Luke Gallows

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks & Bayley

Kofi Kingston def. Titus O’Neil

Jeri-KO def. Roman Reigns to make Chris Jericho the new United States Champion

