WWE Raw results: Roman Reigns beats Finn Balor, Seth Rollins prevails over Bray Wyatt

Raw general manager Kurt Angle gave an update on Seth Rollins’ injury that may keep him out for five months. He also announced Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns as the participants of the Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way match in the June. The winner gets the right to challenge Brock Lesnar.

As Lesnar left the ring, though, Roman Reigns made his entry. Reigns went on to take credit for forcing the Undertaker into retirement and claimed to be the only Superstar capable of beating Brock Lesnar. It was not long before Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins came out to talk themselves up and soon a brawl broke out between the superstars. In the fight that ensued, Roman Reigns beat Finn Balor. Seth Rollins prevailed over Bray Wyatt as the latter got disqualified.

Other results:

Raw Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy def. Sheamus

Alicia Fox def. Sasha Banks

The Miz def. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose via Disqualification

Bayley confronted Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville & TJP def. Austin Aries & Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Roman Reigns def. Finn Bálor

Goldust attacked R-Truth

Big Cass def. Titus O’Neil

Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt via Disqualification

