WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman tear down the ring ahead of Fastlane

Few days away from WWE Fastlane – the next pay-per-view on the WWE schedule – where the main event is the heavyweight clash between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, the contract signing itself provided ominous signs of a fiery battle at hand. The duo clashed inside and outside the ring on WWE Raw which brought the ring down – literally.

Strowman is on a hot streak having taken out Big Show and Reigns in two weeks and he asked Mick Foley to bind The Big Dog so as to deny him the option of backing out from the contest at Fastlane. With things heating up, they both made their way through the crowd and had Reigns deliver a spear before security stepped in to try and stop the two giants. However, Strowman wasn’t going to let Reigns have the last laugh as he drove the latter so hard into the turnbuckle that it brought the ring down. As Strowman walked off, Reigns signed on the contract to make things absolutely official.

Earlier on in the night, Kevin Owens responded, finally, to Goldberg’s tweets where he criticised the Universal Champion for his betrayal of Chris Jericho and the insults. Owens joked about a Green Bay Street Fight – a speciality of sorts for the legendary wrestler. It set up a nice little preview to Fastlane but words won’t save him much on Sunday night.

At another point in the night, Seth Rollins addressed his Wrestlemania future which has been in the air ever since Samoa Joe re-injured his knee a few days back. However, on Raw, he hobbled down on crutches, expressed regret over allying with Triple H and informing the interviewer he probably won’t be cleared to compete at Wrestlemania (April 2). But then tables turned as Triple H showed up with Joe in tow. The WWE executive warned Rollins to stay away from the big event or it would be his last. Riled up, Owens promised that he was going to compete – even if not fully clear – and take down Triple H with him.

WWE Raw Results:

The New Day def. Rusev & Jinder Mahal

Akira Tozawa def. Noam Dar

Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax def. Raw Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks

Big Cass def. Raw Tag Team Champion Luke Gallows

Sheamus def. Titus O’Neil

Big Show def. The Shining Stars

Jack Gallagher & TJ Perkins def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville & Tony Nese

Samoa Joe def. Cesaro