WWE Raw: Roman Reigns denies Kevin Owens from becoming dual title holder

In the final WWE Raw of the year at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illionis, after the Christmas festivities, the action heated up and both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns sought revenge against Braun Strowman who had handed them a beating in the closing stages of Raw last week. As both superstars asked Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon for a match to get payback, only the requests of Rollins were paid heed to. But, she also added a surprise title defence for Reigns against an opponent of her choosing.

The contest between Rollins and Strowman was expected to be fearsome with the latter given approval to “destroy” The Architect. However that failed to be the case with Sami Zayn distracting Strowman with his music before jumping out of the crowd right in the middle of the match. Zayn attacked The Gift of Destruction before escaping through the crowd as Strowman went chasing. With Rollins left alone in the ring, Chris Jericho slid in and administered the Codebreaker. Next week, Zayn versus Strowman in the Last Man Standing Match could be an interesting affair.

Later in the night, Stephanie would announce Kevin Owens as Reigns’ opponent in the US title defence. With Rollins out of the picture after the double beating by Strowman and Jericho, it became a case of 2-on-1 with the Canadian superstar ringside. But Owens started things by being on the up with a Chinlock City on the Big Dog.

However the tables turned when Reigns landed a Superman Punch and this had Jericho involved and he climbed on the apron to come to his buddy’s aid. With Reigns reeling from Owens’ assault and a Codebreaker, Rollins finally came to his Shield compatriot’s side and landed a pedigree on Jericho on the arena floor. That allowed Reigns to finish the job with a Spear to Owens to retain his title. The duo then laid Jeri-KO out with a Pedigree (to Owens) and a Spear (to Jericho).

WWE Raw Results:

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus def. The New Day

Nia Jax def. Scarlett

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair def. Bayley

Neville def. TJ Perkins

Rusev and Jinder Mahal attacked Enzo Amore & Big Cass

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman ended in a No Contest

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Golden Truth

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. Ariya Daivari

U.S. Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

