WWE Raw results: Finn Balor returns to join Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle is the new General Manager

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated U.S. Champion Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe. (Source: WWE) Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated U.S. Champion Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe. (Source: WWE)

The night after Wrestlemania always keeps fans on their toes with the excitement as it tends to bring up new twists and plots. And like always this episode of RAW exceeded expectations.

The evening began with Roman Reigns addressing his defeat of The Undertaker. Raw opened with an appearance by Reigns who seemingly sent The Last Outlaw off into the sunset.

While Reigns did offer his own tribute to The Deadman on Twitter earlier in the day, The Big Dog took a long time to speak on Raw, in part because the rowdy #RawAfterMania crowd wouldn’t let him get a word in edgewise. When he finally spoke, it was to only offer one sentence with a matter-of-fact finality: “This is my yard now.”

With Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon out of action after being accidentally put through a table at WrestleMania, Mr. McMahon arrived unexpectedly at Raw to name the replacement for the recently-ousted Mick Foley. He only offered the hint that the new GM was a 2017 WWE Hall of Famer, and, at first, it appeared to be Teddy Long, who danced his way onto the stage. But The Chairman quickly revealed The Mac Militant Playa was getting ahead of himself, and the man named to the post was none other than Kurt Angle. Oh, it’s true.

Meanwhile, with Goldberg gone, in his place has risen Brock Lesnar as the new Universal Champion and once again the reigning, defending, undisputed king of the WWE mountaintop.

Paul Heyman had plenty of words for any Superstar who would dare to challenge The Conqueror, be it Seth Rollins, either or both of the Hardys, and, in particular, Roman Reigns, the other half of “The Two in 23-2” and Heyman’s pick for Lesnar’s challenger of destiny.

In fact, Heyman seemed to be about two seconds away from issuing an outright challenge to Reigns, but Braun Strowman had other ideas.

The Monster Among Men was noticeably absent from Heyman’s list, but he made sure Lesnar knew his name quickly enough, interrupting The Advocate and staring down The Beast Incarnate to deliver a message: Once he was finished with Reigns, he was coming for Brock.

In the main event of the night, United States Champion Kevin Owens thought he was out of the woods when he and Samoa Joe attacked Chris Jericho before Raw’s planned tag team main event, but all that did was clear new Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to summon a returning Finn Bálor (!!!) to take the G.O.A.T.’s place, giving Seth Rollins a fresh partner and placing Owens and Joe square in the path of a Superstar hungry for redemption.

These are the results from last night in brief:

Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Mustafa Ali

The Revival def. The New Day

Raw Women’s Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke def. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Emma

Cesaro & Sheamus def. Enzo Amore & Big Cass to become No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn def. Jinder Mahal

