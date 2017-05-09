WWE RAW Results: Dean Ambrose succumbs to Bray Wyatt

The Reaper of Souls was all over his longtime foe. (Source: WWE) The Reaper of Souls was all over his longtime foe. (Source: WWE)

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was apparently so impressed with Dean Ambrose’s matchmaking suggestions last week that he named the Intercontinental Champion as his acting replacement during the opening minutes of Raw’s international stopover in London.

Ambrose had to contend with opposition almost immediately when his No. 1 contender, The Miz, arrived and revealed that Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon had named him Co-Acting General Manager in order to mitigate Ambrose’s unpredictability, The Lunatic Fringe even managed to get one up on his trash-talking No. 1 contender by declaring Miz would face Finn Bálor in the night’s first match.

Last week, The Miz made a dent in history (albeit with some help) when he handed Finn Bálor his first pinfall defeat in WWE during an epic Triple Threat Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the Intercontinental Championship. He did not repeat the accomplishment in their one-on-one clash.

Miz almost finagled a disqualification win for himself when he threw Bálor into the referee, after which The A-Lister used his Co-Acting General Manager powers to disqualify his opponent. But Dean Ambrose quickly overruled the decision, had the match restarted and banned Maryse from ringside. With Miz’s security blanket gone, Bálor made quick work of him, pouncing with a Sling Blade and sealing the deal with a Coup de Grâce.

Despite his claims that he could defeat Kalisto with one arm, Braun Strowman didn’t intend to compete in a match organized by Dean Ambrose while recovering from injuries incurred at the hands of Roman Reigns, whom he called a “pathetic coward.” While he brutalized The King of Flight anyway once the ref called for the bell, the match quickly turned into a brawl when Reigns himself appeared to answer Strowman’s fighting words.

Hampered somewhat by his own injuries but boasting the use of all his extremities, Reigns picked Strowman apart with Superman Punches and rammed his injured shoulder into the ring post. The Big Dog’s following assault with a steel chair was enough to send The Gift of Destruction scurrying for cover in the WWE Universe.

At WWE Payback, Seth Rollins was ready for Samoa Joe to target his banged-up knee and surprised his foe with a sound game plan to counter it. And while he won the rematch on Raw, The Kingslayer did not escape unscathed.

The bout stemmed from a five-alarm backstage brawl between Joe and Rollins earlier in the show, and the two picked up right where they left off once the bell rang, though Joe claimed the advantage when he trapped The Architect’s leg in the ropes and booted him right in the bum knee.

Joe maintained his advantage to the point that Rollins accidentally exposed the turnbuckle while grasping for the pad, and The Samoan Submission Machine capitalised by whipping The Kingslayer into the steel. When the ref paused the action to replace the cover, Joe decided he’d rather brutalize Rollins further than defeating him outright: Despite the ref’s warning, Joe rammed his opponent into the buckle again to the tune of a disqualification, then locked The Architect in the Coquina Clutch to remind Rollins that the punishment ends when he, and only he, decides.

Earlier in the night, Dean Ambrose used his matchmaking abilities to feed The Miz to Finn Bálor. Well, The A-Lister didn’t just end the evening with one leg up on Ambrose, he ended it with two: Not only did Raw General Manager Kurt Angle move Miz’s Intercontinental Championship Match to next week from its originally assumed time at WWE Extreme Rules, but The A-Lister used some matchmaking savvy of his own to pit Ambrose against Bray Wyatt in Raw’s main event.

Awesome if you’re Miz, not so much if you’re Ambrose: The Reaper of Souls was all over his longtime foe, and when the Intercontinental Champion gained some momentum, Miz got involved, sauntering down from commentary to mug with the Intercontinental Title itself and, eventually, hit Ambrose in the back with it out of the official’s sight.

Wyatt hit Sister Abigail to defeat Ambrose moments later, but Miz got the last word, raking Ambrose’s face in a post-match beatdown before promising to reclaim the title and once again usher in an era of awesomeness.

These are the results from last night in brief:

Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox

TJP def. Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Cesaro & Sheamus won a Tag Team Turmoil Match to become No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championship

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James

