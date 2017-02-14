WWE Raw results: Chris Jericho’s festival of friendship turns into ruins

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens slams Chris Jericho through an LED Tv on Raw. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens slams Chris Jericho through an LED Tv on Raw.

WWE Raw kicked off at Las Vegas with Commissioner Stephanie McMahon once again taking Roman Reigns to the task and putting him into a 2-on-1 handicap match against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. This was after the ‘Big Dog’ tried to interrupt her for a match with Strowman.

That The Big Dog technically defeated the good brothers will likely be a consolation of the not-too-sweet variety. But the champions got a couple good hits on Reigns before the bout began and beat on him some more when it looked as though the former WWE Champion was on the verge of rallying, leading to a disqualification. And that Reigns ultimately managed to beat the champions back even after they jumped him might also just be a victory of the moral variety.

The highlight of the show, however, was Jericho’s “Festival of Friendship” and it was unlike anything that the WWE Universe had ever seen. Jericho went the extra mile in showering Owens with gifts. He seemed to cap things off by calling Goldberg himself out for a beating, only it turned out to be Gillberg, and an unimpressed Owens quickly destroyed him before asking Jericho, point-blank, what the point of all this was.

Jericho launched, as a result, into a heartfelt thank-you speech to Owens for making his year that much better, and promised he would help Owens defeat Goldberg at WWE Fastlane. Seemingly humbled, Owens presented Jericho with a brand-new List — The List of KO, with Jericho’s name as the only one on it. And you know what happens when someone makes The List: Owens destroyed his best friend with savage abandon, administering an apron powerbomb before slamming Jericho face-first into the LED screen that had been set up in the ring.

In other matches Raw witnessed a clash of the heavyweights as Braun Strowman collided with Mark Henry, and inflicted a defeat on the former heavyweight champion via a powerslam.

The show wrapped up with the crowing of a new Women’s Champion, as Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair with the help of Sasha Banks. ‘The Boss’ helped ‘The Huggable One’ seal the deal and achieve her girlhood dream of winning a Women’s Title on Raw, thus ending The Queen’s fourth reign with the title. The new champion celebrated exactly as you’d expect: among the WWE Universe, who quite literally embraced her as she dove into the crowd with the title. You could almost say it was a hug.

