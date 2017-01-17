WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar causes carnage on return before Royal Rumble

WWE Raw saw the return of Brock Lesnar for the first time since his stunning Survivor Series loss. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw saw the return of Brock Lesnar for the first time since his stunning Survivor Series loss. (Source: WWE)

The next big event in the WWE – Royal Rumble – is just two weeks away. The extravaganza set to be held in Texas will work as a prelude to the Wrestlemania with the winner of the 30-man contest going on to challenge for the title in New Orleans later in the year.

WWE Raw began with recently dethroned United States Champion Roman Reigns addressing the WWE Universe. What began as a regular segment on the show suddenly saw a flurry of superstars take the ring with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, current US Open champion Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman making their credentials felt for the Royal Rumble match. If the tension wasn’t evident already, it became worse with the arrival of Brock Lesnar.

But the sudden return of Sami Zayn and going for Strowman started an all-out brawl with all superstars going for each other’s throats. And it culminated in The Beast delivering a massive F-5 on Reigns who also tried to outdo Lesnar with a Superman Punch. However with Strowman the only man standing up, he chose not to go head-to-head with Lesnar.

Later in the night, with the show off to an electrifying start, Reigns, Rollins and Zayn teamed up to take on the trio of Jericho, Owens and Strowman. With the mess seeing lots of activity even before the bell rang, Strowman got his team the win as he snuffed out Sami’s kick attempt and then unleashed his own Running Powerslam. With the match over, he tried to put Sami through the table but was prevented from doing so by Rollins and Reigns. The melee continued and ended with Owens powerbombing Reigns through a table.

WWE Raw Results:

Enzo Amore & Big Cass def. Rusev & Jinder Mahal

Ariya Daivari def. Lince Dorado

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus via Disqualification

Neville attacked WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann

Bayley confronted Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Cedric Alexander def. The Brian Kendrick

Big E def. Titus O’Neil to retain his Royal Rumble Match spot

WWE Universal & U.S. Champion Jeri-KO & Braun Strowman def. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn

