WWE Raw Results: Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe help The Miz become No. 1 contender to Intercontinental Championship

Bray Wyatt interferred during the Triple Threat Match to determine who will challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship.

The night after Payback was supposed to be exciting and exhilarating and truly it lived up to its expectations.

Alexa Bliss DDT’d her way into history last night when she defeated Bayley to win the Raw Women’s Championship, and on Raw, she proved it wasn’t a fluke. In fact, The Wicked Witch of WWE pinned Bayley again, though this time it was in an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match following a heated confrontation during Bliss’ “coronation” in Raw’s opening moments.

With Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor both impressing last night at WWE Payback, the field for the Universal Championship has suddenly gotten very crowded.Both Superstars made it very apparent that their long-term goal is to challenge Brock Lesnar for Raw’s resident heavyweight title.

But Dean Ambrose was quick to break up the confab, claiming that he, as Intercontinental Champion, held the No. 1 prize on Raw and would be happy to defend it against either Seth or Finn. That brought out The Miz, who once again ran Ambrose down for The Lunatic Fringe’s perceived slights against what became Miz’s signature championship over the last year. So, Ambrose devised a simple solution: He called Raw General Manager Kurt Angle from the ring and got him to sanction a Triple Threat Match tonight between Rollins, Bálor and Miz, with the winner to be named his No. 1 contender.

At WWE Payback, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman brutalized each other to an unfathomable degree, and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle set aside some time to address the in-ring futures of both Superstars. Yet before he could expand on what the future holds for the two heavy-hitters, The Olympic Hero’s plans were quickly upended by the arrival of Bray Wyatt.

He offered Angle the chance to “walk by his side” while he acted as the “savior” to the WWE Universe. The Olympic Hero didn’t quite refuse Bray’s offer of co-existence, but he was quick to remind the former WWE Champion that Raw was his show. The Reaper of Souls replied simply: “This may be your show, but I need you to understand: This is my world.”

Finally in the main event of the night, the climax of Raw’s thrilling Triple Threat main event saw The Miz become the first man to pin Bálor in WWE, becoming the No. 1 contender to Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship in the process.

During an intense Triple Threat Match to determine whether Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins or The Miz will challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship, Samoa Joe ambushed The Kingslayer while Bray Wyatt incapacitated the Irishman, helping The Miz become No. 1 contender to Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship in the process. How will The Lunatic Fringe respond? We will have to wait and find out.

WWE Raw Results:

Luke Gallows defeated Enzo Amore

Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa defeated The Brian Kendrick, Noam Dar & Tony Nese

Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz confronted Cesaro & Sheamus

Apollo Crews defeated Heath Slater

Austin Aries defeated TJP

