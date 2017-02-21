WWE Raw results: Braun Strowman pins The Big Show in a clash of the titans

The feud between Big Show and Braun Strowman required a reinforced ring. (Source: WWE) The feud between Big Show and Braun Strowman required a reinforced ring. (Source: WWE)

WWE universal champion Kevin Owens kicked off this week’s show, with an address to both his Fastlane opponent Goldberg and his betrayal of Chris Jericho from a week ago.

Owens claimed he would beat the former using his superior smarts. He admitted he was never impressed by Goldberg and believes he only has to outsmart and outlast him to retain his title. He feigned addressing Jericho next but simply dropped the microphone and walked off as chants of “you suck” and “Jericho” broke out.

Meanwhile, because last week’s Handicap match did wonders for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s young reign as tag team champions, this week featured a rematch between them and Roman Reigns.

Consider the favor returned. Reigns not only refused Raw General Manager Mick Foley’s suggestion to find a partner to face the good brothers. He also gave up on any thoughts of wrestling them at all when Gallows & Anderson ganged up on him with a chair. Reigns quickly thwarted them, grabbed hold of the chair and swung away at the champs, leaving them down and willingly eating a DQ of his own in the process. When the good brothers continued to attack, Reigns sealed their doom with a Superman Punch to Gallows and a monumental Spear that took an airborne Anderson out of the sky.

However, the highlight of the evening was the battle of the heavyweights where the Big Shw clashed with Braun Strowman. Can Big Show stop Braun Strowman was the question on everyone’s lips?

No, he cannot, but he gave The Monster Among Men a hell of a fight in a clash of titans that required a reinforced ring and earned a “this is awesome” chant after the very first lock-up between the two giants. Show, perhaps expecting a slugfest, leaned heavily on his strength and power, but The Gift of Destruction shocked Show (and the audience) by breaking out the science and speed, including a side headlock and a kip-up (!), and transferring to pure power when warranted.

While Show was able to kick out of one Running Powerslam, the second proved too much for him and Strowman claimed a hard-fought win. Roman Reigns didn’t even wait two seconds to come after his WWE Fastlane opponent, and even though The Big Dog knocked Braun off his feet with the Superman Punch, Strowman got the last word (again) with a dropkick to a mid-Spear Reigns and a final Running Powerslam. So, can Roman Reigns stop Braun Strowman? No, he cannot, either.

These are the results from last night in brief:

Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeat Cesaro and Sheamus

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Roman Reigns by disqualification. Nia Jax def. Sarah Pierce

The New Day def. Rusev & Jinder Mahal WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn

Neville and Jack Gallagher signed their WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match contract

