WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman brutally injures Roman Reigns in monstrous assault

When Roman Reigns was put into an ambulance, Braun Strowman straight-up tipped it over, leading to cracked ribs, internal injuries and a possible separated shoulder. (Source: WWE) When Roman Reigns was put into an ambulance, Braun Strowman straight-up tipped it over, leading to cracked ribs, internal injuries and a possible separated shoulder. (Source: WWE)

Monday Night Raw kicked things off with the superstar shake-up and got it’s first major acquisition from SmackDown LIVE… and it was John Cena — oh, wait, it’s not, because it’s The Miz dressed up as Cena.

Reprising his Cena impression from the last few weeks of SmackDown LIVE, The Awesome One came to Raw with Maryse-as-Nikki Bella in tow and delivered some A-list roasting of The Cenation Leader until another Raw signee, Dean Ambrose, came down to talk some trash of his own.

Meanwhile, the short version is that Seth Rollins is staying on Raw, but he might regret it in the long term. After a week of wringing his hands over whether or not The Kingslayer would remain on Team Red, the former WWE Champion essentially proclaimed that he had no intention of running to SmackDown LIVE, and if still-absent Commissioner Stephanie McMahon wanted him gone as revenge for his WrestleMania win over Triple H, she’d need an army to do it.

Instead, new General Manager Kurt Angle greeted The Architect and proclaimed that, despite Stephanie having made it clear she wanted Rollins off Monday Night Raw, The Olympic Hero had decided to retain Rollins to reward his efforts at The Show of Shows.

The implication of that decision was soon apparent, however, as Samoa Joe appeared in the ring and attacked. While Rollins managed to fend off The Destroyer this time, it was clear that as long as The Architect stays on Raw, the target will remain on his back as well.

Last week, Finn Bálor made his triumphant return after nearly a year on the injured reserve list. It was awesome. This week, he earned his first singles victory since SummerSlam.

A battered Bálor answered with a match-ending Coup de Grâce, but, of course, a Superstar as high-profile as Bálor is bound to attract challengers from all sides. And Bray Wyatt, having recently crossed over from SmackDown LIVE, appeared on the TitanTron to declare three things: 1) Raw is his new home. 2) he’s bringing his House of Horrors WWE Title Match with him to the Raw-exclusive Payback event, and 3) that he would be watching Finn very, very closely.

Roman Reigns may run the yard after defeating (and potentially retiring) The Undertaker at WrestleMania, but he clearly hasn’t learned to keep an eye on the monsters running around in it.

The Big Dog was in the middle of a sit-down interview with Michael Cole when Braun Strowman attacked, savagely beating Reigns all over the backstage area to such a degree that he had to be loaded, on the spot, into an ambulance. However, The Monster Among Men ambushed the EMTs and threw Reigns off the loading dock while he was still strapped to the gurney. And then, when they finally got The Big Dog into the ambulance, Strowman straight-up tipped it over, leading to cracked ribs, internal injuries and a possible separated shoulder.

These are the results from last night in brief:

The Revival def. The New Day

Big Show knocked out Curt Hawkins

TJ Perkins def. Austin Aries

Nia Jax def. Charlotte Flair

Finn Bálor def. Jinder Mahal

Sami Zayn def. The Miz

Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz, Cesaro & Sheamus def. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & The Shining Stars

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. U.S. Champion Kevin Owens

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd