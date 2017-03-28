WWE Raw Results: Ahead of Wrestlemania, Goldberg attacks Brock Lesnar; Undertaker confronts Roman Reigns

At Wrestlemania Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will clash to determine the WWE Universal Champion. (Source: WWE) At Wrestlemania Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will clash to determine the WWE Universal Champion. (Source: WWE)

Universal Champion Goldberg displayed no fear or didn’t find any reason to hold back with just days to go before his blockbuster match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. With just six nights to go before the marquee contest, Goldberg presented a little glimpse of what the Beast Incarnate could expect at the biggest showdown on the WWE calendar.

The evening kickstarted with Seth Rollins putting pen to paper and signing his own doom when he ratified The Game’s Hold Harmless Agreement, as it would give Triple H free reign to brutalize his former protégé in a Non-Sanctioned Match at WrestleMania without fear of legal repercussions.

At WrestleMania, The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will clash to determine which Superstar can lay claim to the “yard”.

During The Big Dog’s final address before WrestleMania, The Last Outlaw appeared on the TitanTron in front of a freshly dug grave, with Reigns’ name chiseled on the accompanying tombstone. The lights then went out in the arena and when they came back up, The Deadman was face-to-face with his foe, just in time to promise that Reigns would, indeed, rest in peace.

Meanwhile, according to Paul Heyman’s Theory of WrestleMania Relativity, WrestleMania’s Universal Title Match will end in one simple solution: F-5 = Lesnar goes up, down goes Goldberg. But when The Advocate unveiled that theorem a couple of weeks ago, Goldberg wasn’t around to provide any evidence to the contrary. That changed on the final Raw before WrestleMania.

Moments after Heyman insisted that challenger Brock Lesnar did not “fear the Spear,” renamed WrestleMania “Death of a Superhero” and declared Goldberg would not “survive the F-5,” the Universal Champion came to the ramp, challenged Lesnar to brawl and speared him to the ground. To paraphrase Heyman: Down goes Lesnar.

Raw Results:

Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens to earn his way into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass never happened

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Austin Aries def. Noam Dar

Raw Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax

