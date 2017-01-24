WWE Raw: Goldberg, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar come face-to-face-to-face

As the final Raw before the Royal Rumble was headed for a close, Goldberg entered the ring and was soon joined by Lesnar in the ring and the Undertaker came just as they were about to collide. As the final Raw before the Royal Rumble was headed for a close, Goldberg entered the ring and was soon joined by Lesnar in the ring and the Undertaker came just as they were about to collide.

WWE Royal Rumble is just a week away and it is expected to be a cracker of a pay-per-view with one of the most glittering lineup in a few years. And there was the slightest of glimpse into what to expect as the three biggest names in the Rumble match came face-to-face-to-face with all three Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg coming together in the ring at the same time.

This was the first time that Goldberg and Lesnar had come in the same ring since the previous had handed the latter a massive whooping at the Survivor Series which left a massive mark on Lensar’s ego and one he would be looking to get over. And what better way to get over the disappointment than by winning the 30-man Royal Rumble and becoming the number one contestant for the title at Wrestlemania!

As the final Raw before the Royal Rumble was headed for a close, Goldberg entered the ring and was soon joined by Lesnar in the ring. Lesnar’s manager, Paul Heyman, promised that The Beast Incarnate would personally eliminate Goldberg from the Royal Rumble. And just when they were about to collide, the gong struck and the Undertaker stood in their mist. However, all plans for a battle would have to wait till Sunday when we’ll get set for RUMBLE!

WWE Raw Results:

Luke Gallows def. Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro

Sami Zayn def. Seth Rollins to win Rollins’ opportunity in the Royal Rumble Match

TJ Perkins, Jack Gallagher & Mustafa Ali def. Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese & Drew Gulak

Braun Strowman, Rusev, Jinder Mahal & Titus O’Neil def. The New Day, Enzo Amore & Big Cass

Roman Reigns def. U.S. Champion Chris Jericho via Disqualification

Nia Jax def. Ray Lyn

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. Noam Dar

