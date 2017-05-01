WWE Payback: Braun Strowman destroys Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss wins RAW Women’s Championship

Nothing could stop Strowman’s rampage heading into Raw’s special event. Nothing could stop Strowman’s rampage heading into Raw’s special event.

WWE Payback was supposed to be a night of epic battles and it did live up to its expectations as the ‘Monster among men’, Braun Strowman, completely demolished the injured Roman Reigns in a brutal conclusion at WWE Payback.

However, the night began with the kick off match where, six nights after Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson laid out Enzo Amore and the 7-foot Big Cass, the duo of Amore-Cass finally got some all-too-appropriate retribution against the so-called “good brothers” when they defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

After this Finn Bálor laid waste to The A-Lister and turned “Miz TV” upside down. In front of a sold-out crowd on the WWE Payback Kickoff, Finn Bálor laid out The Miz with the Sling Blade after The A-Lister attempted to ridicule the first-ever Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, at WWE Payback 2017, four weeks after losing the United States Championship to his former best friend Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, Chris Jericho defeated the man calling himself “The New Face of America” to reclaim the star-spangled prize and officially join the Team Blue roster.

On the other hand, Raw Tag Team Champions Jeff & Matt Hardy electrified the capacity crowd at WWE Payback by overcoming the tough-as-nails combination of Sheamus & Cesaro.

In the women’s division, Alexa Bliss had her eyes on making a huge statement to the Raw Women’s division after joining the roster as a result of the Superstar Shake-up. In front of Bayley’s hometown, Bliss succeeded, dethroning the champion to usher in her reign of wickedness.

Samoa Joe nearly caused Seth Rollins to miss his second straight WrestleMania. But at WWE Payback, though, Rollins battled to earn his redemption, defeating Joe with a quick roll-up.

Prior to the main event, Bray Wyatt overcame Randy Orton in an unspeakable House of Horrors Match, thanks in part to a surprise attack by Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers.

In the main event of the night Braun Strowman threatened to put Roman Reigns out of his misery at WWE Payback. He delivered. Seemingly nothing could stop Strowman’s rampage heading into Raw’s special event.

Strowman wasted no time in bringing the pain, throwing Reigns into the barricade and chokeslamming him onto an announce table. He followed by repeatedly kicking Reigns in the ribs and sandwiching him in the corner.

Reigns did not have a minute to breathe, let alone mount a comeback, until he took Strowman off his feet with a Samoan Drop.

However, it was not enough to keep The Monster Among Men down for the count.nstead, Strowman dented the steel steps with Reigns’ face until WWE officials pleaded with him to head to the back.

The officials then had to help a battered Reigns to a waiting ambulance.For anyone looking to find an answer or scouting report on how to beat Braun Strowman, the answer became too clear as Reigns sat wounded in the ambulance: You can’t.

In other results, Neville defeated Austin Aries in a singles match to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

