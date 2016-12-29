WWE most exciting moments of 2016

Goldberg’s return was one of the highlights of the WWE in 2016. (Source: youtube) Goldberg’s return was one of the highlights of the WWE in 2016. (Source: youtube)

Another eventful year comes to a close in the WWE universe. 2016 has been a year when many new stars rose and many old ones made returns. The older stars showed that they still had it in them to get a crowd going while the newer ones managed to create and expand their own fan bases.

Here is a look at some of the highlights of the year:

Return of Shane McMahon:

Boos went all around the stadium when Vince McMahon announced daughter Stephanie’s name for the Legacy of Excellence award and they only increased when she walked into the ring. They turned into cheers when her introduction was cut short by the entry of Mr. McMahon’s son Shane McMahon. Shane had to later battle it out with the Undertaker for control of Raw. He lost it but his return had massive ripple effects, one of which was the brand split that led to Shane heading Smackdown with Daniel Bryan.

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar:

Goldberg’s return was just as shocking as what happened in his matchup against Brock Lesnar. This was a fight between The Beast and a man who has been out of the ring for a decade. But then, two spears was all it took for Goldberg to have Lesnar on his back and the fight was over within seconds. Goldberg said that he was ready for one last title run and announced himslef for Royal Rumble 2017.

Daniel Bryan retirement:

While one superstar came out of retirement, the other decided to walk down that road. Undoubtedly one of the most popular wrestlers of his generation, an emotional Daniel Bryan on February 8 announced that he was hanging up his boots. Medical reasons had forced him to call time on a career that had four world championship reigns.

Finn Balor debut:

Finn Balor had been heading WWE NXT for significant period and his performances were received well. Sure enough, he was snapped by Raw during the Draft. His debut was an impressive one beating Rusev, Cesaro and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Four-Way and Roman Reigns in a singles bout to earn a Universal Title match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Balor won that clash, too, but had to relinquish the belt a day later after dislocating his shoulder. But it certainly looks like this man might just be here tos tay.

Kevin Owens becomes Universal Champion:

Kevin Owens defeated Adrian Neville to join in the four way tie for the Universal Championship. he managed to triumph over Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Big Cass, thus winning his first world title. He had finally announced himself on the big stage, albeit with some help from Triple H.

AJ Styles debut at the Royal Rumble:

AJ Styles is considered as one of the most talented preofessional wrestler. Styles entered the Rumble at number 3 and had a strong showing. He would then go on to face Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32 before having a feud with John Cena and capturing the WWE title itself. Styles is now one of the most important names in the SmackDown brand.

Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold and Mick Foley walk up against ‘League of Nations’:

This is one for the fans of the WWF and the Attitude Era, and as it turned out, there were quite a few. All three have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and the crowd went berzerk when each of their entry songs were played. It was in answer to a proclamation made by the ‘League of Nations’ (Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, Wade Barrett and Rusev) that no 3 men in history could take them on.

