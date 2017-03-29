WWE launches Wrestlemania week programming

WrestleMania 33 is slated to take place in Orlando, Florida this Sunday (Source: WWE) WrestleMania 33 is slated to take place in Orlando, Florida this Sunday (Source: WWE)

WWE Network unveiled its WrestleMania Week programming line-up filled with a series of all-new episodes, specials and live coverage which will culminate with WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania on Sunday, April 2, beginning at 4.30 AM IST live from the Orlando Citrus Bowl.

WrestleMania Week will include the premiere of WWE 24: WrestleMania Monday; a special edition of WWE Talking Smack; Kurt Angle: Oh, It’s True…It’s True!, a WWE Network exclusive interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle; and a new episode of Bring It To The Table. In addition, fans can also watch 205 Live, NXT, the WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Red Carpet and the WWE Hall of Fame 2017, NXT® Takeover: Orlando, the WrestleMania Kickoff show and the year’s main attraction, WrestleMania.

The schedule of WrestleMania Week programming on WWE Network is as follows:

WWE 24: WrestleMania Monday

Monday, March 27 immediately following Monday Night Raw®

The night after WrestleMania is one of the most-anticipated events of the year and has never been short on surprises. WWE 24 cameras take viewers behind-the-curtain with WWE Superstars AJ Styles, Enzo and Big Cass at last year’s Monday Night Raw following a record-setting WrestleMania 32.

205 Live

Tuesday, March 28 at 7.30 AM IST

The performers from WWE’s Cruiserweight Division showcase their unparalleled abilities. Witness The Brian Kendrick, TJ Perkins, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Gran Metalik, and many more world-class Superstars perform breathtaking feats of athleticism.

WWE Talking Smack

Tuesday, March 28 at 8.30 AM IST

Renee Young catches up with the SmackDown Live Superstars after the show to hear their thoughts on the evening’s action as they head into WrestleMania.

Kurt Angle: Oh, It’s True…It’s True!

Tuesday, March 28 immediately following Talking Smack

Corey Graves sits down with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Kurt Angle to discuss Kurt’s favorite matches and moments, his battle with personal demons, and his triumphant return home in this WWE Network exclusive interview.

NXT

Wednesday, March 29 at 5.30 AM IST

Kassius Ohno and ‘The Drifter’ Elias Samson face each other in a Loser Leaves NXT Match. Just three days before Asuka defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, both women meet to sign the contract for their upcoming confrontation. Plus, a Triple Threat Match between Johnny Gargano, Akam of The Authors of Pain, and Dash Wilder.

Bring It To The Table

Thursday, March 30 at 5.30 AM IST

On site from the Orlando Citrus Bowl, home of WrestleMania 33, Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg debate, discuss and dissect all things WWE, just days away from “The Ultimate Thrill Ride.”

WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Red Carpet

Friday, March 31 at 4.20 AM IST

Maria Menounos hosts the most glamorous event on the WWE calendar. WWE Superstars and Legends, and a host of celebrities, walk the red carpet live on WWE Network.

WWE Hall of Fame 2017

Friday, March 31 at 5.30 AM IST

Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, Diamond Dallas Page, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the sold-out Amway Center. In addition, Eric LeGrand, a former standout from the Rutgers University football team turned motivational speaker, will receive the third annual Warrior Award. The WWE Hall of Fame recognizes the most-celebrated Superstars in WWE history, while The Warrior Award is presented each year to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of WWE Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Warrior.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando Preshow

Saturday, April 1 at 5.00 AM IST

Before the Superstars of NXT take to the ring, join an all-star panel, including Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Nigel McGuinness, as they share their thoughts and predictions for the evening’s matches.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando

Saturday, April 1 at 5.30 AM IST

On the eve of WrestleMania, NXT comes home to Orlando at a sold-out Amway Center. Shinsuke Nakamura tries to reclaim his title from NXT Champion Bobby Roode; Asuka and Ember Moon, both undefeated, square off in the NXT Women’s Championship Match; and tag teams The Authors of Pain, #DIY and The Revival face off in a Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match.

WrestleMania Kickoff

Sunday, April 2 at 2.30 AM IST

As the road to WrestleMania winds down, Renee Young joins WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Shawn Michaels to discuss the events leading up to all the action on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Join us as the panel shares their thoughts and predictions for all the night’s matches.

WrestleMania

Sunday, April 2 at 4.30 AM IST

A sold-out crowd will descend upon the Orlando Citrus Bowl for WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania. Watch WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar in a rivalry that started 13 years ago; WWE Champion Bray Wyatt go head-to-head with Randy Orton; Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker; Triple H takes on Seth Rollins; United States Champion Chris Jericho vs. his former best friend Kevin Owens; a Fatal Four-Way Raw Women’s Championship match between Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax; a SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match between Alexa Bliss and the entire SmackDown Live women’s roster; AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon; John Cena and Nikki Bella compete against The Miz and Maryse; the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and more.

