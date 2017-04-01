WWE Hall of Fame marks an exclamation point in my career: Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Diamond Dallas Page and others. (Source: WWE) Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Diamond Dallas Page and others. (Source: WWE)

Kurt Angle took his deserved spot in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017, alongside “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Diamond Dallas Page, Beth Phoenix, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Teddy Long and Warrior Award recipient Eric LeGrand.

In an exclusive interview with the WWE Network Kurt Angle said,”WWE Hall of Fame is one of the two hall of fame’s that I wanted to make sure my name is in. The first one being the Olympics(for wrestling). I have been inducted in every hall of fame from sports entertainment to amateur wrestling. But this marks an exclamation point in my career.”

Angle went on the add, “It shows the impact I had in my 7 years of wrestling in WWE career. Hopefully I have years to come.”

However, the former Olympic gold medallist revealed that there were no guarantees that he was coming back to WWE and he was surprised with the induction. “I knew WWE has been keeping a close eye on me to see how I am doing and but I didnt’ think I would be inducted to the Hall of Fame. So I get a call earlier this year from Triple H to be informed that I was being inducted in the hall of fame. I was surprised because I was never expecting hall of fame honour. For one I wasn’t done wrestling and two I didn’t think it was going to happen. I was blown away.”

Meeting his former employer Vince Mcmahon was also an emotional moment for the former WWE Champion, “When I met Vince it was like meeting my father and I was really happy.”

Speaking on the road ahead, he said,”There are plans but whether it is wrestling or not I don’t know but I want to be associated with WWE.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd