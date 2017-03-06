WWE Fastlane 2017 Results, Highlights: Goldberg wins title after 14 years, Roman Reigns beats Braun Strowman

Goldberg became the Universe Champion. (Source: WWE) Goldberg became the Universe Champion. (Source: WWE)

Another WWE PPV event done before WrestleMania 33. This time it was the Fastlane with Goldberg, Roman Reigns and Big Show in action. Also, Samao Joe took to the ring. The superstars, not he biggest given the current scenario in WWE, this was not a much hyped PPV event. Still it produced couple of epic matches for the fans. Goldberg was pitted against Kevin Owens for the Universal Championships, Big Show was against Rusev and big one was Roman Reigns against Braun Strowman.

Much of the hype around Goldberg match if he can win his first title after return. He was in a title match after 14 long years. But he proved why he is a legendary. Owens was not even ready to fight and before the bell rang, he refused to step into the ring. Once his good friend, Goldberg was eagerly waiting. Just then, the entry music of Chris Jericho was played and this left Owens perplexed. He even asked the referee to hold the ring but that did not happen.

Listening to Jericho music in the background, Owens stepped inside the ring and disturbed, did not really show interest in the fight. But Goldberg wasted no time and went on with his spear, Jackhammer and 1-2-3. End of the fight. He is now the Universal Champion and will go on to WrestleMania with that belt. Hopefully.

In the other big fight, Roman Reigns proved his worth against Braun Strowman. It was a fight that was more about Reigns proving that he belonged to this stage. Strowman gave him no opportunity to attack and made sure his very spot on. Reigns had no clue how to break the defence. But he managed a spear. And when Strowman relaised the Reigns could actually make a comeback, went to the top and attempted a splash but missed. By the time he was on Strowman was on his feet, Reigns pulled off another spear and ended Strowman’s dream-run and also became the first to get a pinfall over Strowman.

