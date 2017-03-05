WWE Fastlane 2017, matches, time in IST, when and where to watch on TV, live streaming

WWE Fastlane 2017: Kevin Owens vs Goldberg for the Universal Championship is the big event. (Source: WWE) WWE Fastlane 2017: Kevin Owens vs Goldberg for the Universal Championship is the big event. (Source: WWE)

WWE Fastlane is the third pay-per-view event of the year after Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. And it proves to be the passage on to the big event that is Wrestlemania next month. And it is set to be an action packed affair with some remarkable matches on offer featuring some of the biggest superstars on current WWE roster.

To be held at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fastlane could provide major momentum for some of the stars in the run up to Wrestlemania 33.

The Universal Championship title, Women’s Championship, Cruiserweight Championship and Tag Team Championship are the titles on offer but away from the generally high-octane contest that is the world title match, one non-title match has the promise of causing the most mayhem. It is when Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman collide in a match rather than their usual skirmish in the recent weeks including one on WWE Raw that brought the entire ring down.

WWE Fastlane matches:

Kevin Owens vs Goldberg (Universal Championship title)

Roman Reigns vs Brauman Stroman

Bayley vs Charlotte Flair

Samoa Joe vs Sami Zayn

Neville vs Jack Gallagher

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

When is WWE Fastlane 2017?

WWE Fastlane 2017 is on March 5, 2017 on Sunday night.

Where will the WWE Fastlane 2017 matches be played?

The WWE Fastlane 2017 PPV is to be held at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Where can one watch WWE Fastlane 2017 live?

The match will be broadcast live on Ten network. It can also be seen in HD on Ten network HD.

What time does the live coverage of WWE Fastlane start?

The live coverage starts 5:30 AM.

Where can you follow WWE Fastlane online?

WWE Fastlane can be watched online with a subscription on TenSports.com. IndianExpress.com will have all the best action from the night and results.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd