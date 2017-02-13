WWE Elimination Chamber results: Bray Wyatt survives to win maiden Championship title

Bray Wyatt outlasted John Cena, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, The Miz and Baron Corbin in the Elimination Chamber. (Source: WWE) Bray Wyatt outlasted John Cena, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, The Miz and Baron Corbin in the Elimination Chamber. (Source: WWE)

Bray Wyatt emerged as the WWE Champion from the Elimination Chamber. The Devourer of Worlds managed to be the last man standing ahead of John Cena, AJ Styles The Miz, Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose. The match was started one-on-one between Styles and Cena before Ambrose became the third man to enter the ring.

By the time Bray Wyatt entered the ring as the third entrant, all three were on the mat. Corbin and The Miz also entered later and the former became the first man to be eliminated after a roll-up from Dean Ambrose. But an enraged Corbin threw Ambrose through one of the chambers. The Miz thus got an easy pin down and Ambrose was the second man to go. The Miz then hit Bray Wyatt with a Skull Crushing Finale on the steel before trying to hit Cena with a cross-body from the top rope but he was plucked out from thin air. Cena then hit The Miz with a Attitude Adjustment and that left him to fend off Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles for the championship.

Incredibly, Cena himself became the next man to go out and this left Wyatt and Styles in the ring. Styles set up Wyatt for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Wyatt caught him out of midair and hit a Sister Abigail to win the WWE World Championship for the first time in his career and tentatively book a place in the WrestleMania main event.

Here are the results from the Elimination Chamber:

Mojo Rawley def. Curt Hawkins

Becky Lynch def. Mickie James

Kalisto & Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha win Tag Team Turmoil

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya ends in a Double Count-out

Randy Orton def. Luke Harper

Naomi def. Alexa Bliss to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bray Wyatt def. John Cena, The Miz, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles and

Dean Ambrose in a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

