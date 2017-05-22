WWE Backlash results: Jinder Mahal upsets Randy Orton to win WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal had significant help from the Singh Brothers. (Source: WWE.com) Jinder Mahal had significant help from the Singh Brothers. (Source: WWE.com)

While the match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens was what was supposed to be the highlight, Jinder Mahal stole the show with an upset of Randy Orton. The Viper started the bout strongly, blindsiding him right at the start and tossing him over to the announcer’s area.

Orton continued in similar vein until Jinder Mahal took advantage of a distraction and trapped him with an arm-lock. He then proceeded to hit him with a dropkick. Orton took control once again when he broke out of another one of Mahal’s armlocks and sent him on to the announcer’s desk once again. But Jinder Mahal recovered quickly but Orton hit him with a superplex and then a trademark powerslam.

Jinder rolled out to the ringside and Randy followed him. The latter took out the Singh Brothers who tried to get involved but that was all Jinder needed. He blindsided Orton and the action went back to ring. Orton tried an RKO but Jinder was close enough to the edge of the ring to avoid it. Mahal then blinded him from behind and hit the Khallas to pin Randy Orton and become WWE Champion, much to the shock of the fans.

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton (c)

Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan

United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) def. AJ Styles

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Natalya, Carmella & Tamina def. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) def. Breezango

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff Match

Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English

