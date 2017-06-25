WTF! World Taekwondo Federation changes name because internet is a mean place

World Taekwondo Federation becomes World Taekwondo. World Taekwondo Federation becomes World Taekwondo.

The World Taekwondo Federation changed its name to World Taekwondo because of ‘negative connotations’ that came with its acronym WTF.

The federation’s original name was used since its establishment in 1973. However their president Choue Chung-won felt that it was important to rebrand the organisation to engage better with fans. “In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organization, and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans,” he said.

“Today is an important moment in the history of our great federation. Since 1973, we have been known as the World Taekwondo Federation. Over the following 44 years we have grown taekwondo into the global sport it is today with 208 member national federations worldwide; we have led taekwondo to the Olympic Games and in 2020 will have the honour of seeing taekwondo at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games; and we have reinforced our federation’s position as a global leader in taking taekwondo beyond sport and into the field of humanitarianism.”

The change was made before the start of the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships.

“But we know that in such a competitive world, we must always evolve and adapt to stay relevant and appeal to young and modern audiences. In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organisation and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans. World Taekwondo is distinctive and simple to understand and reinforces the global nature of our sport. Our vision is taekwondo for all and as World Taekwondo we are confident we can build on our success to date and achieve that vision,” added the President.

