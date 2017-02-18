Wrestling World Cup: Iran win title, US the hearts

It wasn’t as loud as the other day. But it was loud alright. Jordan Burroughs had been trailing Iran’s Peyman Yarahmadi for most part of the first period of the World Cup gold medal match until he began to claw his way back. The cheers for Yarahmadi soon turned into jeers for Burroughs. It turned louder when the London Olympics nudged ahead early in the second round, taking a 3-2 lead. After that, it was a defensive masterclass. And, for a moment, the crowd forgot whom they were cheering for. Chants of ‘Jordan, Jordan’ echoed inside the packed Imam Khomeini stadium in Kermanshah as the Iranian wrestler lay on the mat motionless.

It was surreal. US and Iran, the two long-standing political enemies. But not today, as a large section of the Iranian crowd cheered the American on, against their own wrestler. “They (Iran) have the best fans in the world. They treat someone like Jordan Burroughs how the rest of the West would treat Michael Jordan,” says Daniel Lobdell, associate producer of American website FloWrestling. USA’s participation in the elite eight-team World Cup was shrouded in doubt ever since Donald Trump placed a travel ban on seven countries. Iran, which wasa a part of that list, consequently decided not to grant visas to American wrestlers for the World Cup but relented after a US court lifted the ban.

After weeks of back and forth, a 13-member US team was greeted by swarm of Iranian wrestling fans and media when they landed in Tehran on February 13. It was hardly surprising as, despite the frosty political relation, the two wrestling powerhouses have enjoyed a healthy rivalry on the mat.

Since the Iranian revolution, the wrestlers from USA have travelled to Iran 15 times while Iran have made the journey to American on 16 occasions. The US sees Iran as its biggest, and honest, competition apart from the rich wrestling history and passionate fans. “There are a couple of key reasons. Americans spend a lot of time thinking about fair play, and it seems like wrestlers and fans from the US think Iranians do less steroids, don’t lie about their age and don’t pay off officials, or at least not as much as the Eastern European countries,” an American wrestling official says.

In Iran, the craze for the American wrestlers was evident from the moment they landed. A packed stadium welcomed the team with deafening cheers during the World Cup’s inauguration on Thursday, with the hall again reverberating with the chants of ‘Jordan’.