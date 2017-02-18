Wrestling World Cup: 29 defeats, 7 walkovers and a wooden spoon

National champion in 57kg , Sandeep Kumar, pulled out of the World Cup due to brother’s wedding, but now faces WFI censure. File National champion in 57kg , Sandeep Kumar, pulled out of the World Cup due to brother’s wedding, but now faces WFI censure. File

At some point during India’s match against Iran, American woman wrestler Julia Salata tweeted her disgust at countries sending, what she thought were, depleted teams for the World Cup. “Fun suckers,” she called them. The tie was embarrassingly one-sided. Indian wrestlers were barely able to stand their ground and within minutes, they suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat. But Salata was partly wrong in her assessment of the Indian team. They certainly were “fun suckers” but this wasn’t a depleted team. India had sent their best wrestlers to Iran. The team that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) sent for the year’s first major tournament comprised national champions in each of the eight categories.

It was only the 57 kg category that didn’t feature India’s best. The reasons for the stars pulling out at the last minute ranged from wedding to visas. Days after the WFI sent the team list to the organisers, Sandeep Tomar, the country’s best in the 57 kg category, informed the federation of his unavailability owing to his brother’s wedding. Utkarsh Kale, a promising young wrestler from Maharashtra, was named as Tomar’s replacement as he was the runner-up at the national championship. Kale joined the national camp in Sonepat but days before the World Cup, he told the coaches that he was unfit and returned home.

It was still a week to the World Cup. WFI hurriedly called up Amit Dahiya, considered Sushil Kumar’s prodigy. But they couldn’t procure his visa in time. “We had made it clear well in advance that all national champions will take part in the World Cup. So all the wrestlers knew. Then, Sandeep withdrew saying there was a marriage in the family and Utkarsh said he was unfit,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said. “You need a few specific documents from the tournament organisers to get a visa. By the time Utkarsh informed us of his unavailability, it was too late.”

Unlike other tournaments, the World Cup is a team event where a country that wins five out of the eight bouts claims an outright win. Having no representation in the 57 kg category proved to be a major handicap for India as it gave their opponents a headstart. India began each match down 0-1.

Poor fitness

To compound India’s misery, the wrestler in 125 kg category, Krishan Kumar, did not compete in three out of the four matches, once again citing poor fitness. After losing 3-0 to Mongolia’s Zolboo Natsagsuren in the first match, Krishan stepped on the mat for the matches against Iran, Turkey and Georgia, but forfeited without competing. This isn’t the first time Indian wrestlers have forfeited a bout—there were multiple cases during the Olympic qualifiers last year, after which the WFI threatened to take action against erring wrestlers but let them off with a warning. The WFI has again said they will take ‘stern action’. “We gave away seven bouts just like that. Once the team comes back, we will ask for an explanation from the wrestlers and take appropriate action so this isn’t repeated,” Tomar said.

A Sports Authority of India (SAI) official, too, said they will demand a report from the coach and take action if necessary. India finished eighth in the eight-team event, winning just three out of their 32 bouts in four matches. Of the three wins, one— against Georgia—was a walkover. In most other bouts, they were completely outclassed.

For instance, experienced wrestler Amit Dhankar in the 70 kg category could last only 1 minute and 28 seconds against Turkey’s Yakop Gor before the referee stopped the fight. That was still better than Rublejit Rangi’s effort. Primarily a mud wrestler, Rangi surrendered in mere 46 seconds to Iran’s Hossein Lotfali in the 97 kg on Thursday. Moments earlier, Deepak was beaten by Alireza Mohammad in a minute and 38 seconds in the 86 kg bout.

Before leaving for Iran, chief coach Jagmender Singh had expressed concern over India’s lack of preparation for the year’s first major tournament. But being under-prepared is one thing. India looked woefully uninterested and it was apparent from the moment the camp began in Sonepat under Jagmender in the first week of February.

More than half of the campers did not show up and exactly a week before the World Cup, Rangi left the camp, citing his father’s poor health. It was on the same day, Kale decided to withdraw from the World Cup while rest of the wrestlers struggled to find partners to spar during training.

The next major tournament for the country’s wrestlers will be the Asian Championship in May, which will be held in Delhi. WFI’s Tomar said they will conduct trials in April to ensure the wrestlers are fit for the tournament.

The WFI is also set to re-appoint Georgia’s Vladimir Mestvirishvili as the foreign coach. His contract was not renewed after the dismal show by the freestyle wrestlers at the Rio Olympics. “We have decided to retain him. We will make an official proposal to the SAI in the coming weeks,” Tomar said.