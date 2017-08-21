Wrestling World Championships: India eye their 12th medal in Paris

Bajrang won gold medal at Asian Championships. (Source: Express photo) Bajrang won gold medal at Asian Championships. (Source: Express photo)

Starting Monday, 24 Indian wrestlers will be in action in Paris at the Wrestling World Championships. The wrestlers will be competing in the three categories — Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Freestyle — with eight wrestlers in each category.

In the men’s freestyle, India’s biggest medal hope will be Bajrang Punia who recently won the Asian Championship gold medal at the 65kg. But, more than him, it will be Sakshi Malik who will be a strong contender to medal at the World Championships.

At the Senior Asian Championships in New Delhi, Sakshi lost her final bout to settle for silver at 60kg category. This was her first major competition since winning the historic bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 58kg category. The move up a category doesn’t do all good to her.

She has to face Rio Olympic gold medallist at 63kg Risako Kawai in that category. Sakshi had lost her final at Asian Championships against her and the Worlds can be another challenge for her.

For Bajrang, the 65kg category brings a lot of hope to medal. The 2013 World bronze medallist has a chance to become India’s first ever multi-Worlds medallist by winning a medal in Paris. For that, he has to overcome challenges of Franklin Gomez of Puerto Rico, Zurabi Iakobishvili of Georgia, Magomedmurad Gadzhiev of Poland, Alan Gogaev of Russia and Zain Rutherford of USA.

This field is weaker that what he could have actually got. Rio gold medallist Sosalan Ramonov is absent due to injury, silver medallist Toghrul Asgarov is banned for one-year while the two bronze medallists — Frank Chamizo and Ikhtiyor Nuvruzov — have decided to compete in 70kg.

Back to the women’s freestyle, another medal hope will be Vinesh Phogat. She was injured in her quarter-final in Rio but can look forward to make amends in Paris. She is back in her preferred 48kg category. But, she has Yui Susaki of Japan as the main contender. The 17-year-old is a three-time cadet world champ and has won all three tournaments she has taken part at the senior level.

Now, Sandeep Tomar has an outside chance in the 57kg men’s freestyle category. There are some big names missing from the field in this category but Tomar still needs to be at the top of his game to win a medal here.

As far as Greco-Roman is concerned, India have only won a bronze medal in the history of the competition. Sandeep Yadav won the medal in Budapest four years back. This year, a medal looks highly improbable but a surprise won’t be bad for India’s wrestling fans.

Here are the 24 wrestlers who will take part in the Senior World Championships at Paris from August 21 to 26.

Men’s Freestyle: Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Harphool (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Amit Dhankar (70kg), Praveen Rana (74kg), Deepak (86kg), Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), Sumit (125kg).

Women’s wrestling: Vinesh Phogat (48kg), Sheetal Tomar (53kg), Lalita Sehrawat (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg), Sakshi Malik (60kg), Shilpi Sheoran (63kg), Navjot Kaur (69kg), Pooja (75kg).

Greco-Roman: Gyanender (59kg), Ravinder (66kg), Yogesh (71kg), Gurpreet Singh (75kg), Harpreet Singh (80kg), Ravinder Khatri (85kg), Hardeep (98kg), Naveen (130kg).

